Vax is back with a new high-tech, cord-free vacuum

Vax, that age-old British cleaning institution, is back with a techy new vacuum cleaner to compete with Dyson for the right to your carpets.

Britain's floorcare brand is launching the Air Cordless, the new vacuum cleaner that stays away completely from the plug socket.



That's because there's a lithium battery powered stashed inside that means you can clean cord-free for a full 50 minutes.



It's lightweight at 4.6kg, and suitably 21st-century looking with a dust capacity at 1.05 litres.

Suction is provided by WindTunnel3 technology that, Vax tells us, uses three separate channels working together to pull up the detritus.

Of course, being cord-free, you can carry it from room to room without worrying about running out of rope.

"Vax has listened to what vacuum users like and dislike about vacuuming and created the 'best of both worlds' with the Air Cordless," said Jo Little, head of customer research at Vax.

The Vax is available to buy now and will clean you out to the tune of £300.

By Manon Schalk