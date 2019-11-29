Best Vans shoe sales for Black Friday 2019: Old Skool Vans, Slip-On, checkered and more!

Vans shoes might have started as skater footwear, but half a century later the iconic brand is a mainstream staple. Classic Vans shoes sit alongside an arsenal of new styles and designs, all instantly recognisable thanks to that distinct Vans look, comfort levels and durability.

If you’re looking to buy a new pair, you’ll know Vans shoes rarely come cheap. Luckily, the Black Friday is one of the few times of the year where you might just find a discount, as retailers try to entice shoppers with Van shoe sales and deals.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best Vans shoes sales, deals and discounts happening right now. Whether you're looking for old skool Vans, classic checkered Vans, slip ons, high tops or more – in men's, women's or kids' sizes – we’ve found the lowest prices here.

The best Vans sales right now

Classic Vans shoes: shop the look

Vans Old Skool: Arguably the most iconic Vans shoe you can buy, Vans Old Skool was the first Vans skate shoe to feature leather panelling for better durability – and the iconic side stripe too. A slightly chunkier plimsoll than the classic Vans Slip Ons, you can dress them up or down, making them a wardrobe staple for adults and kids alike. Shop Vans Old Skool in all colours at Vans now. View Deal

Vans Slip-On: The uniform for skater kids around the world, Vans Slip-On shoes put the brand on the map when the style launched in the 70s. The iconic checkerboard pattern wasn’t introduced until a few years later, but today it’s one of the most popular and recognisable Vans shoes you can buy. Shop Vans Slip Ons in all colours at Vans now.View Deal

Vans Authentic: A timeless classic, with their low-ride design and durable canvas, Vans Authentic were the very first Vans shoe to launch in 1966, and remain a must-have for sneakerheads around the world. There are countless collaborations to choose between, and this iconic Vans shoe works with any style – again making it a wardrobe staple. Shop Vans Authentic in all colours at Vans now.View Deal

Vans Sk8-Hi: Vans’ high-tops are a sneaker staple. Developed in the 70s to help skaters protect their ankles - and quickly adopted by punk rock - they were the second Vans shoe to adopt the iconic sidestripe, and have been at the forefront of street fashion ever since. They’re a casual option, perfect for both winter and festival season. Shop Vans Sk8-Hi in all colours at Vans now.View Deal

Vans Era: Designed by pro skaters Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta, Vans Era shoes feature a simple silhouette with waffle soles, lace-up fastening and the recognisable 'Off The Wall' branding on the heel. Shop Vans Era shoes in all colours at Vans.View Deal

The best-selling Vans shoes in 2019

1. Vans Colour Theory Collection Unisex Vans footwear in every colour imaginable Specifications Style: Unisex UK sizes: kids and adults Material: Canvas Reasons to buy + Loads of colourways + Includes all classic Vans styles + Gender neutral Reasons to avoid - Not cheap (but there are deals right now)

Vans Colour Theory Collection is a range of unisex footwear and apparel inspired by gender fluidity. The brand has always offered unisex footwear, but with its Colour Theory Collection its easier than ever to browse your favourite Vans shoe styles and patterns in different colours. Best-selling styles include the Checkerboard Era Shoe, with its waffle outsoles, padded tongue and iconic checkerboard pattern, but there’s a huge variety on offer at Vans, where you can browse by colour, size, pattern and more.

2. Vans x Harry Potter A brand new collaboration for summer 2019 Specifications Style: Unisex UK sizes: kids and adults Material: Canvas and suede Reasons to buy + Sturdy canvas + Unique colourways and patterns + New for 2019 Reasons to avoid - Not discounted in Van shoe sales

The new Vans x Harry Potter collab conjured up Vans’ classic silhouettes in designs dedicated to the four houses: Sk8-Hi for Gryffindor, Era for Slytherin, Authentic for Ravenclaw and Classic Slip-On for Hufflepuff. Plus, there’s also a newsprint-covered slip-on that gives a nod to the wizard newspaper The Daily Prophet. There are options for men, women and kids in the new collection, which is on sale at a variety of retailers.

3. Kids Vans Send them back to school with a cool pair of sturdy kicks Specifications Style: Unisex UK sizes: Material: Canvas Reasons to buy + Lots of kids sizes + Wide range of colours and styles + Sturdy and durable Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest (but there are discounts!)

There’s a wide range of Vans shoes for kids available - and a lot of them are on sale this summer. We particularly like the Vans Glow-In-The-Dark-Skulls-Authentic Elastic Lace shoes (£35), but you’ll find all manner of styles, patterns and colours, from yellow Kids Checkerboard Slip-On shoes (£24.50), to cool Kids Ultrarange Rapidweld Shoes, Toddler's Glitter Old Skool Vans and and beyond.