Upgrade your Nintendo Switch Lite storage with this amazing microSD card deal

The Nintendo Switch Lite launched last week, and while we love the price and portability - especially compared to the OG Switch - both consoles are plagued with a criminally small 32GB of internal storage. Happily, you can bump up the storage space by investing in a microSD card, which can get pretty expensive the bigger you go, but this deal from Amazon gives you a huge 400GB for just £52.99.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card | £52.99 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering a couple of great offers on SanDisk Ultra microSD cards with a 200GB for £23.79, but the standout is the 400GB for £52.99. If you've been looking to upgrade your NIntendo Switch storage, or have just picked up the new Nintendo Switch Lite, this deal is a must.View Deal

Given that the 128GB comes in at £14.69 and the 500GB is priced at £76.99, both the 200GB and 400GB are a steal right now. If you can push to the larger of the two, it'll see you through a sizeable library of games. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld, and the less you have to carry around, the better. So ditch the game cartridges, grab this deal from Amazon, and go digital with your quintessential Switch titles.