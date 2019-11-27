Up to 60% off women's fragrances from Calvin Klein, YSL, Clinique, Chloe and more in this HUGE Black Friday sale

Black Friday deals don't get much better than this: right now you can save up to 60% on women's fragrances and perfumes at Amazon, with deals on Calvin Klein, Elie Saab, Clinique, Issey Miyake, Chloe, Dolce & Gabbana and many others.

The sale includes big price drops on perfume and more unisex scents, so you're sure to find something to suit your tastes, or those of the person you are buying for. These deals won't be around forever, so if you're interested, now is the time to have a gander.

There are dozens of products on offer so far, and we have rounded-up some of our favourite women's fragrance offers from Amazon to give you some inspiration...

Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Parfum 100ml | Was £27 | Now £18.99 at Amazon

If you're buying perfume for a woman and you don't know what scent she likes, this is a safe bet. Somehow, Calvin Klein Eternity seems to smell great on everyone. It's feminine, but not fussy, with a mix of floral and spicy notes such as white rose and sandalwood.View Deal

Issey Miyake Eau de Toilette 50ml | Now £29.93 at Amazon

We've been wearing this gorgeous scent for years. It's long-wearing, so you won't need to reapply it loads, and offers up a distinctly oriental floral scent that's exotic and sensual, yet still fresh and fun. The bottle looks pretty on the nightstand, too.View Deal

Chloe Eau de Parfum 50ml Was £51.73 | Now £44.99 at Amazon

Heart and base notes of soothing lilac, exotic coconut, sensual jasmine and heady musk combine beautifully here to create a distinctive fragrance. Eau de Parfum contains 8-14% perfume oil, so it's naturally more potent (and long lasting) than Eau de Toilette.View Deal

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette 50ml | Was £56 | Now £33.44 at Amazon

Give winter the heave-ho and drench yourself in this fresh, fun and summery scent that's inspired by the Mediterranean. There are notes of bluebell, apple and jasmine to tantalise your senses, with on average 5-9% perfume oil to help the scent last longer on your skin. You could layer with a body lotion in the same scent.View Deal

Clinique Happy Femme Eau de Parfum 30ml | Was £25 | Now £17.38 at Amazon

An easy to wear perfume that seems to suit every occasion, Clinique Happy is a fan favourite and available in a variety of different sizes from 30ml up to a generous 100ml bottle. This deal is for the Eau de Parfum edition.View Deal

Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Floral Shock Eau de Parfum 30ml | Was £89 | Now £46.99 at Amazon

YSL's signature fragrance gets a big price in this Amazon women's fragrance sale. It's provocative and daring, and definitely one to spritz on when you're going out for the evening, especially on date night. If you want an empowering women's fragrance, this eau de parfum edition is it.View Deal

Lacoste Pour Femme Eau de Parfum 90ml | Was £59 | Now £29 at Amazon

Sporty types, refresh yourselves after working out with this zingy fragrance for women. It's an uplifting choice for winter to, thanks to its floral notes blended with headier musk. In this time-limited deal you get the 90ml edition under £30, making it a cheap Christmas gift or even a luxury stocking filler. View Deal

Looking for more great deals across beauty, fashion, style, homewares, tech and much more? Then check out these incredible sales taking place right now: