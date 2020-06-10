Futuristic tech weapon confirmed ready for Samsung Galaxy S30 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S30 is going to be a truly exceptional Android phone when it releases in early 2021, with plenty of details of its god-tier processor and incendiary graphics chip already whetting appetites.

Just in! This iPhone 12 design is absolute genius

The biggest rumour that we keep hearing, though, is that the Samsung Galaxy S30 (which could also be called the Galaxy S21) is going to come with a game-changing under-screen selfie camera, with Samsung's own leakster-in-chief confirming in April that the South Korean maker was "evaluating the feasibility of the technology".

Samsung is considering using the under-screen camera technology on the Galaxy S21 first, and is evaluating the feasibility of the technology.April 9, 2020

And, excitingly, that under-display camera system tease just got another very big nudge in the right direction, as Ice universe has just returned once more with the news that Chinese display manufacturer Visionox has just confirmed it is entering mass-production of an under-display camera solution.

China’s display manufacturers, Visionox, has just announced the world’s first mass-produced under-display camera solution. The world’s first under-display camera phone will be released. pic.twitter.com/QWkQioy2LZJune 8, 2020

That is really exciting news for Samsung Galaxy fans, as well as phone users the world over, as for a company to enter mass-production of a product, that shows that they are confident with its quality and results. The door is now seemingly completely open for, as Ice unverse says, "the world's first under-display camera phone" to be released.

Now, while there is no official confirmation that the Galaxy S30 will come with an under-display camera system, this latest development adds plenty of weight to the "feasibility of the technology", as right now an actual commercial system in ramping up for mass production.

And, with 8 months until the Samsung Galaxy S30 is scheduled for launch, that leaves plenty of time for an under-display camera system to be adopted. Here's hoping top brass at Samsung HQ are already mobilising.