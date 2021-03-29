Tszyu v Hogan live stream: How to watch the bout from anywhere in the world

Strap in fight fans, Australia’s top ranked boxer is about to step into the ring once again as another challenger looks to take on his perfect 17-win record.

Tim Tsyzu will fight Brisbane-based Irishman and former two-time world title challenger Dennis 'Hurricane' Hogan this Wednesday, March 31 at Newcastle’s Entertainment Centre.

Son of boxing legend Kostya, Tsyzu will be competing with Hogan to edge closer to a world title shot, as the winner earns the right to take on the WBO's current champion, Brian Castano.

Tsyzu is coming off the back of a spectacular first round knockout win over Bowyn Morgan in December. The light-middleweight is now ranked inside the top 10 with all major sanctioning bodies.

Hogan on the other hand represents a big challenge for Tszyu having fought a vast majority of his career at super-welterweight, but most recently stepping up to take on WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in December 2019. He enters Wednesday's bout with a record of 28-3-1.

Boxing fans can watch the Steel City Showdown live and with better access to all of the action than ever before, thanks to Main Event showcasing the fight on Foxtel and Kayo.

Read on to see how you can watch it where you are.

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Tszyu vs Hogan | AU$59.95 The Tszyu vs Hogan card starts at 7pm AEDT / 8am GMT / 4am EDT, while the main event is expected to get underway with the ring walks around 10:30pm AEDT / 11:30am GMT / 7:30am EDT. You can catch the action exclusively live with Main Event either on Kayo Sports or Foxtel via pay-per-view. And you don’t have to be a Kayo subscriber to watch the bout either. It’s available to order for AU$59.95 on both services. Head to Kayo.com to order your pay-per-view of the bout. If you’re looking to boost your sports viewing, a basic package subscription to Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to live stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m with two screens included. If you want a third screen on your plan, it’ll cost you AU$35p/m. But there’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.View Deal

Tszyu vs Hogan live stream: how to watch overseas

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday - or if you're currently living abroad.

For those who want to access the Main Event while overseas, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home. You'll still need to purchase the bout through Kayo or Foxtel, but be sure you're linked up to a VPN first.

T3’s tech experts have ranked the best VPNs for the everyday user, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.

Full fight card

Tszyu and Hogan will battle it out for the right to take on the WBO's current champion, Brian Castano (Image credit: Kayo)