Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals: save up to 33% with these Withings watch deals

We sure love the Withings ScanWatch but the French smartwatch manufacturer has other watches too. Better still, many Withings watches have been discounted off for Amazon Prime Day, including the Withings Move ECG, Withings Steel HR Sport and more. These Prime Day deals would make an excellent Christmas gift idea for those relatives who you actually like.

Withings Move ECG | On sale for £84.95 | Was £129.95 | you save £45 at Amazon

One might ask: what's the difference between the ScanWatch and the Move ECG? the answer is not all that much so if you fancy a classy-looking hybrid smartwatch that has ECG functionality, can track physical activities and monitor sleep, look not further than the Withings Move ECG. This brilliant deal brings the price down to under £100, a real bargain to be made here.View Deal

Withings Steel HR | On sale for £113.86 | Was £169.95 | you save £56.09 at Amazon

One of the best hybrid smartwatches today, the Withings Steel HR has an extra long battery life and can function up to 25 days on one charge. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and tracks sleep and physical activities automatically. The Steel HR supports smart notifications too and just looks sext in general. a premium smartwatch for premium people.View Deal

Withings Move | On sale for £43.95 | Was £59.95 | you save £16 at Amazon

When it comes to battery life, nothing beats the Withings Move. This watch can function up to 18 months on one charge and track walks, runs, swims, bike rides and 10 more activities automatically. The Withings Move also tracks distance and calories burned, although for the former you'll need a smartphone with you as it has connected GPS functionality only. The Withings Move can also track sleeps.View Deal

