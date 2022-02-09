Top 5 places to shop for lingerie Valentine's Day gifts this year

With Valentine’s Day just a week away, it’s a great time to start shopping for gifts for your other half. Lingerie, nightwear and underwear are a firm favourite this time of year and many popular brands have dedicated collections for you to shop from.

Valentine’s lingerie edits are typically full of the signature colours of the romantic holiday so expect to see lots of reds, pinks and purples, hearts, Cupids and flowers. All lingerie brands now offer more inclusive styles and sizes, and their Valentine’s collections come with fun little extras like garters, handcuffs and couples toys.

To help you find the perfect sexy lingerie set for your partner, we’ve found the top 5 places to shop this Valentine’s Day to spice up your date night.

Ann Summers

(Image credit: Ann Summers)

One of the most popular lingerie brands in the UK, Ann Summers is a go-to destination for all things underwear. The latest Ann Summers Valentine’s campaign focuses on empowering women and making them feel their best with their new collection. Featuring lingerie, pyjama sets and gifts, the Ann Summers website also has erotic underwear, bondage essentials and fancy dress to take your Valentine’s to the next level. If you're trying to stick to a budget, Ann Summers have a few Valentine’s promotions that you can take advantage of like 20% off KBX Planet lingerie and buy 1 get 1 half price on stockings and sex essentials. If you order from Ann Summers in the next 2 days, you’ll receive your gifts in time for Valentine’s day.

Browse Ann Summers for Valentine’s gifts

Lovehoney

(Image credit: Lovehoney)

The sexual happiness people, Lovehoney is encouraging customers to get wild this Valentine’s Day with their new collection. Best known for their sex toys, Lovehoney’s range of lingerie is super sexy and full of sets, teddies, bodies and garters. Lingerie can be hard to shop for if you’re a bigger size but the Lovehoney plus size line starts at size 18 and includes their current Valentine’s collection so you shop the latest styles. Not one to leave out the men, Lovehoney also has Valentine’s boxers and boxer thongs available. Their Valentine’s promotions include £20 lingerie which can help save you up to 50% off, and a date night sex toy deal .

Browse Lovehoney for Valentine’s gifts

Bluebella

(Image credit: Bluebella)

Bluebella is a luxury, fashion-led lingerie brand that specialises in sexy underwear, nightwear and provocative sets. Their Valentine’s collection is full of their best selling lingerie in multiple colours, including black, red and pink. Bluebella sells pants, bras and suspenders separately rather than in a set so you can mix and match pieces to create a truly unique set. If your other half prefers sexy pyjamas rather than lingerie, Bluebella have a fun range of pyjamas, teddies, chemises and kimonos.

Browse Bluebella for Valentine’s gifts

Boux Avenue

(Image credit: Boux Avenue)

Boux Avenue is the home of sexy everyday underwear. Their Valentine’s edit is full of the latest lingerie, nightwear, hosiery, suspenders and sets to shop from. If you’re new to buying lingerie and you’re unsure where to start, Boux Avenue offers a great gift finding service. All you have to do is answer a few questions on what lingerie she prefers and your Valentine’s Day plans and you’ll be shown their top recommendations. Alongside their Valentine’s and Galentine’s edits, Boux Avenue is also running a great offer where you can get 3 for £15, 5 for £20 and 7 for £25 on knickers.

Browse Boux Avenue for Valentine’s gifts

ASOS

(Image credit: ASOS)

ASOS has over 850 brands on their website, specialising in clothing, footwear and lingerie. The ASOS V-Day Vibes edit has beautiful lingerie, corsets, bralettes, pyjamas, shapewear, robes and suspenders from a range of designer lingerie brands. These brands include Calvin Klein, Curvy Kate, Hunkemoller, Knickerbox, NA-KD and Spanx. One of ASOS’ own brands, ASOS Design is a best seller of lingerie and allows you to mix and match pieces and designs for a personalised gift. ASOS runs huge sales during holidays so if you really leave your gift buying to the last minute, you might be able to find some great discounts on a range of top designer lingerie.

Browse ASOS for Valentine’s gifts

More places to shop for Valentine’s Day lingerie