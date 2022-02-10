Top 5 letterbox gifts services for Valentine's Day this year

Valentine’s Day is only a few days away and if you’re unsure what to get your other half this year, why not try a letterbox gift?

Letterbox gifts do exactly what they say on the tin: simply order them online and they’ll be delivered straight through your letterbox. There’s no signing involved and you don’t have to worry about being in when it arrives.

Letterbox gifts are perfect if you’re a last minute shopper or you don’t have time to pop to the shops. Most of these gifts are food or drinks related but there are some unique options to choose from, like pamper essentials, stationary sets and even DIY activity kits.

To help you find the best gifts this Valentine’s Day, we’ve found the top 5 letterbox gift services that he or she is sure to love this year.

Hotel Chocolat: All things chocolate

If your partner has a sweet tooth, Hotel Chocolat is the go-to destination for all things chocolate. Their chocolate gift boxes are full of delicious truffles and biscuits and come in a compact size so they can easily fit through the door. Depending on your budget, chocolate boxes start from £16 and can go as high as £120 – a chocolate lover’s dream! There are lots of gift options available and the ‘Gifts for Couples’ section includes chocolate hampers, liquor gift sets and bean to bar experiences in stores. If you want to make your own box, the Hotel Chocolat Valentine’s Day promotion is 3 for 2 on mix and match chocolate selectors.

Bloom & Wild: Floral arrangements

If you want to find unique seasonal flowers this Valentine’s Day, take a look at Bloom & Wild. Shoppers can pick from letterbox flowers, plants and ‘to the doorstep’ hand tied bouquets. Their letterbox flowers are handpicked and sent in bud form so they last longer. The Bloom & Wild Valentine’s Pick, February Pick and Florist Pick are all letterbox friendly so you can pick seasonal blooms and romantic colours for the holiday. If you’re planning on splashing out but would like to save a bit this month, Bloom & Wild have 50% off on selected bouquets with the code SPRING50 and your order will be delivered before Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Letterbox Gifts: Thoughtful boxes

Letterbox Gifts have amazing gift sets designed for every occasion and feature a unique selection of handpicked British products. You can buy from Letterbox Gifts for a one-off occasion or sign up for a subscription which mixes up your products every month, perfect if you want to keep the love going throughout the year. While food and drink letterbox gifts are the most popular, you can find loads of different options on Letterbox Gifts. They have boxes like the whisky tasting kit, pamper gift sets, candles and even a paint by numbers box. The Valentine’s Gift Set is set to be the most popular this month and features truffles, chocolate bars, tealights and matches.

Marks & Spencer: Food & drink sets

If you’re planning on a romantic night-in, check out the Marks & Spencer food and drink letterbox gifts. Their letterbox gift sets are full of M&S Food goodies, including popcorn, biscuits, brownies and chocolates. The Afternoon Tea Letterbox gift is great value and features tea bags, brownies, shortbread, carrot cake, Victoria sandwich and chocolate fingers. All of their letterbox gift sets come with free nominated day delivery and if you spend over £30 or more on food and drink gifts this week, you get 10% off your order.

Bookblock: Create your own

Bookblock is a great letterbox gift service that’s ideal for people who want to personalise and create their own box. Bookblock has tons of unique products and boxes, so you can easily create or find something that will appeal to your other half’s interests. Flowers, food and drinks are available but where Bookblock really shines is its activity kits. With Bookblock activity kits, you can make your own candles, flower wreaths, clay vases and try your hand at embroidery or needlepoint. These boxes are a fun Valentine’s date idea, especially if you want to step away from the classic ‘dinner and a movie’ and go for something more interactive.

