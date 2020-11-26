Top 5 best Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals at Amazon today

It's back and better than ever: Black Friday 2020 is spinning up and shooting off deals left, right, and centre for the latest and greatest tech, gadgets, and gizmos. As part of the festivities, Amazon is offering big discounts on Microsoft Surface.

Microsoft has built a name for itself over the past several years by building ever-better laptop-tablet hybrids with great screens, sleek designs, and Windows 10. If you're in the market for a laptop that has a touchscreen, you won't do much better than Microsoft's own Surface Pro, Laptop, or Go.

The premise is simple: a big, beautiful touchscreen with enough power to crunch even difficult laptop tasks, paired with a great keyboard. It's everything the MacBook should be (and could be), but running Windows 10. While Apple markets the iPad as a laptop killer, it's Microsoft who has delivered on that promise.

Let's jump into the deals...

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | i5 / 8GB / 128GB SSD

Was £899 | Now £659 | Save £240 (27%) at Amazon

Surface Pro 7 is the ultimate tablet-laptop hybrid with a big 12.3-inch display, powerful internals, Windows 10, and a detachable Type Cover (sold separately, see below). The flexibility of a tablet and power of a laptop, all in one.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB

Was £1,849 | Now £1,380 | Save £469 (25%) on Amazon

It's like the model above, but a lot more powerful and potentially better value when you take into account the absolute cost saving. If you need to do taxing work, like editing media or coding, this is the Pro 7 for you. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 | 13.5-inch | i5 / 8GB / 256GB

Was £1,269 | Now £899 | Save £370 (29%) at Amazon

As the name suggests, this is a fully-fledged laptop with a keyboard that doesn't detach. There is still, of course, a touchscreen and so this is potentially the best of both worlds if you don't want a tablet much of the time.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 | Pentium / 8GB / 128GB

Was £529 | Now £469 | Save £60 (11%) on Amazon

The Surface Go is Microsoft's smallest hybrid with a 10-inch display, pitting it more against Apple's budget iPad than a MacBook. It's still a nippy little device, though, and perfect for casual tasks.

Microsoft Surface Pro Type Cover

Was £139.99 | Now £94 | Save £45.99 (33%) on Amazon

Fancy a new Surface Pro 7? You'll also need to buy Microsoft's Type Cover, which is a very solid keyboard at an even more solid price with Black Friday deals on the go. It comes in five colours.

If you've been searching for the perfect new laptop and/or tablet, Amazon's Black Friday deals on Microsoft's Surface lineup are a very good place to start.

