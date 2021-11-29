Top 4 American-style fridge freezer Cyber Monday deals – from just £429!

If you're looking for the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals on home appliances, we've found four excellent deals on American-style fridge freezers. With savings of up to £500, today's a good day to invest in something cool. I'm going to stop with the temperature-related puns now, I promise.

Samsung RS8000 American-style fridge freezer: was £1,499.99 now £999 at Currys Samsung RS8000 American-style fridge freezer: was £1,499.99 now £999 at Currys

With a huge 409 litre capacity fridge and a roomy 225 litre freezer this big Samsung is a brilliant appliance for a very good price. It has Samsung's clever food freshness tech to keep fresh fruit and veg fresher for longer, there's a no-plumb water and ice dispenser and its digital motor is incredibly quiet and efficient.

Kenwood KSBSDX20 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £799.99 now £599.99 at Currys Kenwood KSBSDX20 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £799.99 now £599.99 at Currys

This is an excellent mid-range option with stacks of storage and some clever features including a very effective fast chill that gets food cold fast. It's frost free, there's a no-plumb water dispenser and there's an LED touchscreen you can use to check and adjust the internal temperature.

LOGIK LSSBSS20 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £569.99, now £429.99 at Currys LOGIK LSSBSS20 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £569.99, now £429.99 at Currys

Most people don't realise you can get a good American-style fridge freezer for this kind of price. With 291 litres of space in the fridge and 151 litres in the freezer this is pretty roomy for its size, and it has both fast chill and frost-free technology to make your life easier.

Haier HB15FPAA American Fridge Freezer: was £679, now £629 at AO Haier HB15FPAA American Fridge Freezer: was £679, now £629 at AO

Don't let its svelte looks fool you: this Haier is absolutely massive inside, with a 446 litre capacity: that's 24 bags of food shopping. The clever My Zone compartment is designed to keep everything at the perfect temperature, and the easy access drawers in the freezer make it easy to access your frozen foods. Total No Frost tech means you'll never need to defrost it either.

American-style fridge freezers are brilliant things. They offer tons of storage – for example the Samsung in Currys' Cyber Monday deal has a 409 litre fridge and a 225 litre freezer – and they offer it in a very useful and flexible way so that you can organise your storage however you like. That makes them brilliant for big families or for things like Christmas entertaining, when normal fridge freezers are often just too small.

American-style fridge freezers can also save you time and money. Their massive storage space means you can do one big shop instead of several smaller ones, and their roomy freezer compartments means you can stock up on things like legs of lamb when they're on special offer. Many models also use clever design and technology to keep your food fresher for longer, which helps reduce food waste, and of course their freezers are frost free.