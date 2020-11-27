Top 3 Sony camera deals in the Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon has slashed the prices of three Sony cameras for Black Friday, cutting list prices by up to £411.

That huge saving is thanks to a deal on the Sony RX100 VI, a premium compact camera with a 24-200mm, F2.8-4.5 Zeiss lens, 20.1-megapixel, 1.0-type sensor and 4K video recording.

The RX100 VI also features a pop-up flash and electronic viewfinder, plus a 3-inch touchscreen display that flips upwards 180 degrees to help frame your selfies.

(Image credit: Sony)

A compact but feature-packed camera, the RX100 IV weighs just 300 grammes and measures 4.2 x 10.1 x 5.8cm, making it pocket-friendly and comfortable to hold.

The autofocus system reacts in just 0.03 seconds and the camera can shoot up to 24 photos per second, even with the autofocus active between each shot. The camera can record Ultra HD (4K) video and has image stabilisation.

Amazon’s Black Friday deal on this camera sees its price cut from £1,150 to £739, meaning a saving of £411 (36 percent).

(Image credit: Sony)

Next we have another compact Sony, this time the RX100 III. Very similar to the VI mentioned above, this model has a 1.0-type sensor with a 20.1-megapixel resolution, a 24-70mm, F1.9-2.8 Zeiss lens, and a flip-up, 3-inch display. There is also image stabilisation and a pop-up electronic viewfinder.

Amazon’s deal for Black Friday 2020 sees the price of the Sony RX100 III cut from £407 to £349, meaning a saving of £58 (14 percent).

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally, Amazon has reduced the price of the Sony Alpha 7 II by £240, from £1,079 down to £839, a saving of 22 percent. The Alpha 7 II is a full-frame mirrorless digital camera with a detachable 28-70mm, F/3.5-5.6 lens and a 24.3-megapixel sensor.

There is also five-axis, in-body optical image stabilisation, and a three-inch touchscreen display. The camera has a burst mode snapping five photos per second, an ISO range of 50 to 25,600 and a 117-dot autofocus system.

