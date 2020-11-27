Top 3 Sony camera deals in the Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon has slashed the prices of three Sony cameras for Black Friday, cutting list prices by up to £411.
That huge saving is thanks to a deal on the Sony RX100 VI, a premium compact camera with a 24-200mm, F2.8-4.5 Zeiss lens, 20.1-megapixel, 1.0-type sensor and 4K video recording.
The RX100 VI also features a pop-up flash and electronic viewfinder, plus a 3-inch touchscreen display that flips upwards 180 degrees to help frame your selfies.
A compact but feature-packed camera, the RX100 IV weighs just 300 grammes and measures 4.2 x 10.1 x 5.8cm, making it pocket-friendly and comfortable to hold.
The autofocus system reacts in just 0.03 seconds and the camera can shoot up to 24 photos per second, even with the autofocus active between each shot. The camera can record Ultra HD (4K) video and has image stabilisation.
Amazon’s Black Friday deal on this camera sees its price cut from £1,150 to £739, meaning a saving of £411 (36 percent).
Sony RX100 VI | Was £1,150 | Now £739 | Save £411 (36 percent) at Amazon
The RX100 VI is a compact digital camera by Sony with a 24-200mm, F2.8-4.5 Zeiss lens, a 20.1megapixel 1.0-type imaging sensor and 4K video recording.View Deal
Next we have another compact Sony, this time the RX100 III. Very similar to the VI mentioned above, this model has a 1.0-type sensor with a 20.1-megapixel resolution, a 24-70mm, F1.9-2.8 Zeiss lens, and a flip-up, 3-inch display. There is also image stabilisation and a pop-up electronic viewfinder.
Amazon’s deal for Black Friday 2020 sees the price of the Sony RX100 III cut from £407 to £349, meaning a saving of £58 (14 percent).
Sony RX100 III | Was £407 | Now £349 | Save £58 (14 percent)
The RX100 III by Sony is a compact, 20.1-megapixel camera with a 28-70mm, F/3.5-5.6 lens, and a 3-inch flip-up touchscreen display.View Deal
Finally, Amazon has reduced the price of the Sony Alpha 7 II by £240, from £1,079 down to £839, a saving of 22 percent. The Alpha 7 II is a full-frame mirrorless digital camera with a detachable 28-70mm, F/3.5-5.6 lens and a 24.3-megapixel sensor.
There is also five-axis, in-body optical image stabilisation, and a three-inch touchscreen display. The camera has a burst mode snapping five photos per second, an ISO range of 50 to 25,600 and a 117-dot autofocus system.
Sony Alpha 7 II | Was £1,079 | Now £839 | Save £240 (14 percent) at Amazon
The Sony Alpha 7 II is a full-frame mirrorless digital camera with a 24.3-megapixel sensor and detachable 28-70mm, F/3.5-5.6 lensView Deal
Didn't find what you're looking for here, check out the links below:
Black Friday sales around the web (UK)
- Allsaints – 30% off everything
- Amazon.co.uk – huge sale from Friday 20 to Monday 30 November
- AO.com – 1,000 deals on household appliances large and small
- Argos – big deals with same-day home delivery
- ASOS– savings on over 850 brands from 27 – 30 November
- Boohoo – up to 80% off everything
- B&Q – massive DIY sale on now
- Bose – save up to 45%
- Currys – save on 4K TVs, laptops and much more
- Dyson – save up to £150 on vacuums, fans and hair care
- eBay.co.uk– up to 50% off right now
- Ernest Jones – save on luxury watches and jewellery
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – deals on Dyson, Sonos and more
- Le Creuset – save up to 50%
- Lego – 30% off sets
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- New Look – different offers every daty
- Nike – 30% off sale now on
- The North Face – big price drops in the outlet
- Topshop – 20% off jeans and much more
- Topman – buy one get one half price on jeans
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- Simba – 35% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices in the White Weekend
- Wiggle – huge savings on cycle clothing, running gear and swimwear
- Urban Decay – 30% off everything
- Very – deals on Nike, Nintendo and other top brands