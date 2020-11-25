Top 3 smartwatch deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale

If you’ve been holding off on buying yourself a fitness-tracking smartwatch, or are in the market for a timely upgrade, then these three Black Friday deals from Amazon should be just the ticket.

The deals featured here include significant savings on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Fossil Gen 5, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch. Amazon has cut the price of the Watch Active by £70 (35 percent), while the Fossil is down by a massive £130 to make it almost half-price, and buyers of the Galaxy Watch stand to save a massive £121 (43 percent).

First up, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. This specific watch is the 40mm model in black, so it’s of a size suitable to just about every wrist, while offering a subtle design.

(Image credit: Samsung )

Despite the simple looks, this is a fully-fledged health and fitness tracking capable of logging a huge range of sports and exercise, along with your heart rate and sleep patterns. Most activities are automatically detected and recorded, and there’s even a guided breathing app to help reduce stress.

The watch case is made from aluminium and quick-release, industry-standard lug bars mean almost any strap can be fitted with ease. Being a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active connects to your phone (Android or iOS) using Bluetooth, then delivers calls, messages and other notifications to your wrist.

It also features integrated GPS for accurately recording your outdoor runs, blood pressure monitoring, and is water-resistant to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. Amazon’s Black Friday sale has cut the price by 35 percent from £199 to £129.

(Image credit: Fossil)

Next up we have the Fossil men’s Gen 5 smartwatch. This wearable works with iPhons and Android handsets, has a 44mm case and industry-standard 22mm lug bars for fitting to almost any strap. The watch features heart rate and activity tracking, built-in GPS and water resistance so that it can be worn while swimming.

The watch runs Google’s WearOS operating system and includes contactless payments via the Google Pay app, plus the Google Assistant and all of the phone notifications you would expect from a smartwatch. Battery life for the Fossil ranges from 24 hours to an entire week depending on how it is used.

Amazon’s Black Friday deal sees the Fossil Gen 5’s price fall by 47 percent from £279 to just £149.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch | Was £279 | Now £149 | Save £130 (47%) at Amazon

This gent's smartwatch has a large 44mm case in black with matching black rubber sports strap. The watch has heart rate tracking, GPS and can be worn while swimming. It runs the Google Wear OS operating system and includes Google Pay.View Deal

(Image credit: Samsung)

Lastly, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch. This is the 42mm version in black with a matching rubber strap attached with industry-standard lug bars. This watch is the smaller of two versions of Galaxy Watch, the other being a chunk 46mm.

The Galaxy Watch offers up to four days of battery life, depending on how you use it, and features include an always-on display, heart rate monitor, GPS, water resistance to 50 metres, and sleep tracking. The watch runs Samsung’s own Tizen operating system and is the Bluetooth model, which lacks an LTE/4G connection.

The watch comes with a wide range of pre-installed watch faces, ready to be customised to suit your own style, and the operating system is navigated both by swiping at the touchscreen but also by rotating the bezel.

Amazon’s sale sees the Samsung Galaxy Watch reduced by 43 percent from £280 to £159.

Black Friday sales around the web (UK)

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales (UK)