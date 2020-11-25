Top 3 John Lewis Black Friday mattress deals of the day

The holiday sales are an excellent time to pick up a new mattress for less than usual. Almost all the big brands are running a deal already, and there are major price drops from the big mattress retailers, too (head to our Black Friday mattress deals roundup for a full guide). One place we'd always recommend as a reliable retailer is John Lewis and Partners.

John Lewis sells a range of mattresses from leading brands, including the likes of Tempur, Emma and SilentNight. It also has its own range of good quality mattresses, which is well worth a look. We've scoured the John Lewis Black Friday sale to find the best mattress bargains live now – read on for our top picks.

John Lewis & Partners EcoMattress | 20% off the whole range | From £479.29 at John Lewis

If eco-friendly, responsible buying is important to you, try the EcoMattress range. Available in medium or firm tensions, these mattresses are partly made from recycled materials and handcrafted in a carbon-neutral+ factory in Yorkshire, as well as being fully recyclable at the end of their life. They arrive rolled for easy delivery. The slightly higher cost has has a 20% discount for Black Friday.

SilentNight Sleep Genius | 20% off the whole range | From £329.20 at John Lewis

If it's pocket springs you're after, try the SilentNight Sleep Genius, exclusive to John Lewis. There are a few variations on offer: either 800 or 1200 pocket springs (more springs mean the mattress will adapt more closely to your body, and isolate movement better), a range of firmness levels, and a pillow top for extra plushness. They're responsibly made, with environmentally-friendly fillings.View Deal

