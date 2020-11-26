Top 3 best Roku Black Friday deals available today

Retailers across the UK are currently rolling out the biggest Black Friday deals we've ever seen, ensuring whatever you want for Christmas will come with a discount. Roku is on a lot of people's lists, a great streaming alternative to Google and Amazon, and there are some good deals to be had right now.
The three big players in streaming right now are Amazon, with their Fire TV Stick devices; Google, with their Chromecast; and Roku, an independent company that makes a range of streaming devices and, most recently, a great soundbar.
Roku's charm comes from the fact that it isn't made by a gigantic corporation and so represents all of the streaming services equally. While it does miss out on Alexa and Google Assistant, there's something to be said for this approach and all of the major services are still present.
Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K | Was £49.99 | Now £34.99 | Save £15 at Currys
The name says it all really: this is the best streaming stick that Roku makes because it outputs to 4K, perfect for watching your favourite movies and TV on the sofa this winter. View Deal
Roku Streambar 4K | Was £129.99 | Now £99.99 | Save £30 at Currys
If you've been looking for a new soundbar, Roku has the perfect thing: a joint streaming and soundbar with all of your favourite services and fantastic sound quality to boot. It's a steal with Black Friday deals right now.View Deal
Roku Express HD | Was £29.99 | Now £17.99 | Save £12 at Currys
Roku's budget streaming stick is fantastic value right now and does all of the basics: namely, streaming your favourite movies and TV shows to your TV, which is likely only HD anyway.
So, if you're in the market for a brand new streaming device but don't want to go for Amazon or Google, Roku is the perfect third-party alternative and these Black Friday deals are pretty unmissable.
