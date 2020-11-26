Top 3 best iPhone SE Black Friday deals today

Retailers across the world are currently slashing prices left, right, and centre with Black Friday 2020 deals that promise the cheapest prices for gadgets new and old. The iPhone SE, the best small smartphone around, has some seriously good Black Friday deals on the go.

Released earlier this year, the iPhone SE is Apple's answer for everyone who has small hands (and pockets) or just prefers a smaller handset. Instead of the gigantic six-inch-plus all-display design of the iPhone 12, the SE has the same design as the iPhone 8, including the home button, but with the internals from an iPhone 11.

That means you're getting a smaller, 4.7-inch handset with enough oomph to do literally anything you ask of it. The cameras are the same, too, ensuring you'll get the best available shot every single time. Battery is also a highlight, lasting all day in our testing and then some.

UNMISSABLE DEAL iPhone SE | O2 | 24 months | 15GB data | £40 upfront (with code TR30) | £21/month | Available from Affordable Mobiles

A brand new iPhone for just £21/month is nothing to be sniffed at and would usually come with a tiny amount of data. In this case, 15GB will likely be more than enough for most people, making this an exceptionally good-value deal. View Deal

iPhone SE | EE | 24 months | 10GB data | £30 upfront | £37/month + free AirPods | Available from EE

If you don't need as much data and want a free pair of AirPods and lower upfront cost, EE has you covered with this sweet, sweet deal. EE also says they have the UK's fastest 4G speeds. View Deal

iPhone SE | Three | 24 months | 100GB data | £29 upfront | £27/month | Available from Three

Some of us need a lot of data (tethering, for example, uses a lot of data) and this SE deal from Three is for those people. £27/month is also incredibly making this one of the best SE deals we've seen.View Deal

