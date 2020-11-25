Top 3 best Amazon Black Friday Garmin watch deals of the day

The best Amazon Black Friday deals have been going on for a month now, maybe even longer if you consider Amazon Prime Day as a prelude to Black Friday. That said, new and better discounts are appearing every day and if you are after the best Amazon Black Friday Garmin watch deals, we listed those below. This our top 3 pick but there are plenty more at Amazon.
Shop all Garmin watch deals at Amazon
Currently, the best Garmin watch deals at Amazon are: £100 of Garmin Venu, £96.43 off Garmin Forerunner 735XT and £25 off Garmin Forerunner 935. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin Black Friday deals, all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday Sale plus the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals.
Best Amazon Black Friday Garmin watch deals
Garmin Venu Smartwatch | Was £329.99 | Now £229.99 | Save £100.99 at Amazon
The Garmin Venu boasts a bright AMOLED display, on-board GPS, music options (when paired with compatible headphones), heart rate monitoring and easy-to-follow, animated workouts that you can view right on the watch’s screen. Battery life is up to 20 hours which is not mind-blowing but still better than the Apple Watch's 18 hours.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 735XT | Was £299.99 | Now £203.56 | Save £96.43 at Amazon
With wrist-based heart rate monitoring and integrated GPS, the Garmin 735XT makes sports activity tracking easy. It offers running, cycling and swimming dynamics analysis (including VO2 max) so if you are a triathlon athlete, this running watch is an ideal compromise between the cheap and cheerful Garmin Forerunner 235 and the beast of a watch that is the Forerunner 935.View Deal
Garmin Forerunner 935 | Now £299.99| Was £324.99 | Save £25 at Amazon
Not quite as good of a deal as the one above but for just under £300, this is still worth a look at. The Garmin Forerunner 935 is a still premium smartwatch, even considering that its successor, the Forerunner 945 is available too. Thanks to this massive price drop at Amazon, it's even more appealing! The Forerunner 935 weighs only 49 grams and its battery will last up to two weeks (or 24 hours in GPS mode). It can also provide you with top notch running, cycling and swimming metrics.View Deal
