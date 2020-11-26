Top 3 best Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deals of the day: check out this super cheap Fitbit Inspire deal!

We are fairly certain that most people do their Christmas shopping around Black Friday at Amazon. It's understandable, especially if you consider the Amazon Black Friday discounts available now, such as this Fitbit Inspire deal that brings the price down of this capable Fitbit fitness tracker to cheapest ever. There are even more Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deals on at the moment, our top 3 pick is listed below

• Buy the Fitbit Inspire fitness tracker, was £69.99, now £38.99, save £31 at Amazon

Best Amazon Black Friday Fitbit deals today

Cheapest ever Fitbit Inspire | Was £69.99 | Now £38.99 | Save £31 at Amazon

The Fitbit Inspire features all-day activity and sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition, 'reminders to move', calorie burn tracking and more. This model hasn't got a built-in HR sensor, we recommend getting a Inspire 2 (also cheaper at Fitbit right now) if you need to track heart rate data too. Perfect stocking filler, now cheapest ever!View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | Was £199.99 | Now £129 | Save £70.99 at Amazon

The Fitbit Versa 2 is not the 'latest and greatest' Fitbit smartwatch but it has a range of great features and for this price, it is a great buy. The Versa 2 has connected GPS and features Amazon Alexa smart assistant, SpO2 (blood oxygen) sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | Now £99.99 | Was £129.99 | Save £30 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 4 monitors heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and monitors sleep. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits, the Charge 4 has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen. It also utilises the Fitbit Active Zone Minutes activity tracking system. Now under £100, get it while you can!View Deal

Why should you buy a Fitbit

Fitbit is a household name when it comes to fitness trackers and has been for a number of years now. As a matter of fact, saying 'I have a Fitbit' is synonyms with 'I have a fitness tracker' in many people's vocabulary.

That said, Fitbit produces more than just fitness tracker nowadays. It's latest offerings includes the Fitbit Sense health smartwatch and the Fitbit Versa 3 fitness smartwatch, both of which are way more capable than just your run-of-the-mill fitness bands.

Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4 or the Inspire 2. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium Subscription.

