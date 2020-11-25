Top 3 Amazon Black Friday mattress deals of the day

If you're losing sleep at night because of your old mattress, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your bed for a lot less than you'd normally pay. Nearly all the big mattress brands and retailers are already running Black Friday deals; for all the details, check out our guide to Black Friday mattress deals. One place where you're guaranteed to find great deals, though, is Amazon.

At Amazon you can find most of the major mattress brands, and for Black Friday it's gathered together all its best mattress deals in one place so you can quickly find what you want. There are some fantastic discounts to be had – take a look at the Amazon Black Friday mattress deals page for all the details. However to save you some time, we've already looked through them all and picked out three of the best deals.

For even more discounts, hit up our general guide to the best Black Friday deals. And if you're not quite sure what mattress brand is right for you, be sure to check out our best mattress guide.

Silentnight Kids Pocket Sprung Mattress (single) | Was £249.00 | Now £153.99 | Save £95.01 at Amazon

Biggest discount! The best mattress deal at Amazon right now is on this kids' mattress from Silentnight. Made with 600 pocket springs and an eco comfort fibre layer rather than foam, it's hypoallergenic and breathable, and designed to provide healthy sleep for growing bodies. The single is available with 38% off, however you can also get a small double with 40% off.View Deal

Simba Hybrid mattress | 35% off all sizes | From £499.85 at Amazon

If it's a hybrid mattress that you're after, you'll have a hard time beating this price on the Simba Hybrid. Simba claims it's the most advanced in the world, with 2,500 pivoting pocket springs giving you full body support, plus memory foam for comfort and a Simbatex cooling layer to stop you overheating. There's 35% off all sizes at Amazon right now.

View Deal

Find more Emma mattress Black Friday deals

T3 guides to the Black Friday sales