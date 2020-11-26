Top 3 Amazon Black Friday coffee machine deals today

The year is nearly over and retailers across Britain are offering big Black Friday deals on pretty much everything, from fitness and fashion to toys and tech. One hot item that has some great deals on the go are coffee machines.
Following a... weird year, shall we say, having a coffee machine has become a central part of many people's work-from-home plans; getting going without a hot cup of coffee, even with no commute, is a tough morning to face. If you're not quite caught up, don't despair, though, because Black Friday has brought some great coffee machine deals.
Everyone has a different taste when it comes to coffee and the three deals below are not supposed to be representative of everyone's personal wishes. In fact, if you don't see your preferred style here, Amazon will almost certainly have a discount on for your dream machine.
Nespresso Vertuo Plus |
£179.99 £78.99 from Amazon
First up, we've got the Vertuo Plus, which makes brewing the perfect cup of coffee as simple as pressing a button. You can use this machine to make five different cup sizes and there's automatic blend recognition depending on the pods you buy. It's the best Nespresso machine there is.View Deal
Swan Espresso Machine |
£109.99 £79.99 from Amazon
The main selling point for Swan's machine is that it's very beautiful, blending into the background while remaining elegant. You can make pretty much all coffee types on this machine as well as two cups in one go. If this fits your kitchen style, it's a great choice.View Deal
De'Longhi Lattissima Touch |
£279.99 £154.99 from Amazon
Another versatile machine, this time from De'Longhi, you can prepare six types of coffee at the touch of a button, each taking about 25 seconds. It's a fantastic all-in-one coffee machine and we thoroughly recommend, especially with £125 off.View Deal
Instant coffee is not the way forward and these coffee machines, all with big Black Friday discounts, show why: a great cup is just a few button presses away. A perfect Christmas gift, maybe even for yourself.
