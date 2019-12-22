21 best Christmas and early Boxing Day sales: save up to 60% now

As of 2019, pre-Christmas sales are a thing. So if you don't want to wait for the Boxing Day sales, or you're looking to snap up some last-minute Christmas gifts at a discount, the current pre-Christmas sales – or early Boxing Day sales, if you like – are just what you need.

UK retailers are currently slashing 50% and more off their stock making now a brilliant time to grab a deal. They're doing this because there's such heavy competition between stores and because shopper numbers now are lower than they were at this time last year. Apparently, "unsettled weather" is also a factor. The BBC also says the weekend of 21 and 22 December – which is the last weekend before Christmas – could see "a tipping point in promotions".

We've scoured the web to see what sales are on right now and we're able to say that there are LOADS. We've listed the best of the current pre-Christmas sales for the UK below.

Happy shopping!

Best pre-Christmas sales on now

Amazon.co.uk Last Minute Christmas Deals

The Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals sale runs from 9 to 22 December and is offering big price cuts on 4K TVs, headphones, haircare appliances and much more. Some of the deals run for one-day only while others run through until Sunday 22 December when the sale ends.View Deal

John Lewis Pre-Christmas Sale

The John Lewis Pre-Christmas sale has hundreds of discounts across electricals, homewares, clothing and much more and the John Lewis Never Knowingly Undersold price promise means you will not find these prices cheaper elsewhere. There's 20% off mattresses, 20% off sofas and armchairs, up to 50% off womenswear, up to 40% off menswear and more.View Deal

Currys Crimbo Offers

Right now you can get money off 4K TVs, Google smart speakers, pressure cookers and air fryers, soundbars, cameras and tonnes of other electrical items. Whether you are buying for yourself or for others, this sale is well worth checking out before Christmas arrives.View Deal

AO.com Pre-Christmas Sale

Need a cheap kitchen appliance, 4K TV, games console or other electrical item? Then check out the current deals at AO.com. You can get cookers from £179 AND get them delivered in time for Christmas, games consoles from £199, discounts on small appliances such as stand mixers and coffee machines and lots more.View Deal

Argos Pre-Christmas Sale

The Argos sale is offering discounts on 'tech and toys'. That means cheap LOL Surprise Dolls, the retailer's lowest price ever on the Tassimo by Bosch Happy Pod Coffee Machine (just £27.99), money off Echo Dots and Fitbits and more. Order your gifts by 1pm, and they'll be delivered by 6pm with Fast Track same day home delivery.View Deal

Very pre-Christmas Sale

Very has some great pre-Christmas offers and if you order by 10pm on 23 December you'll receive your order in time for Christmas. Deals include up to 50% off toys until 29 December, up to 40% off fragrances until 31 December, up to 40% off men's grooming products until 2 January and some brilliant discounts on tech which include £100 off Beats headphones, £50 off the GoPro Hero8 Black and £70 off a Nextbase dashcam. Those tech deals all expire on 23 December so hurry.View Deal

Debenhams Pre-Christmas Sale

Debenhams is offering up to half price off womenswear and menswear ahead of Christmas and up to half price off boots and shoes. There's also a sale in the beauty and fragrance department where you get 10% off £40, 15% off £60 and 20% off £80.View Deal

Le Creuset Pre-Christmas Sale

Everyone wants Le Creuset cookware for Christmas, so the Le Creuset Early Winter sale which is on now and which offers up to 50% off stoneware mugs, ramekins and bowls is a welcome sight.View Deal

Go Outdoors Pre-Christmas Sale

Fancy a lovely warm jacket for those Christmas walks this year? Then head over to the Go Outdoors sale where the retailer is offering discounts of up to 60%. There's also free next-day delivery when you spend £50 or more and Go Outdoors promises to beat any other retailer's price by 10%.View Deal

Wiggle Pre-Christmas Sale

Whether you like to run, swim or cycle you'll want to head over to Wiggle right now where you can save up to £40 on top brands including Castelli, Adidas, Endura, DHB and more. Just the ticket to get yourself kitted out in time to tackle those New Year's fitness resolutions.View Deal

Goldsmiths Pre-Christmas Sale

The Goldsmiths Pre-Christmas Sale is offering a massive 50% off its diamond collection, up to 50% off selected watches and jewellery and you can also claim a complimentary gift when you spend over £1,000 on qualifying luxury watches. Make sure you check this fantastic sale out before it ends.View Deal

AllSaints Pre-Christmas Sale

AllSaints seems to have sales on more often than not but the current AllSaints sale is a particularly good one because it is offering discounts of up to 50% off new styles. Hurry and make big savings on jackets, shirts, knitwear and more or you'll have to wait 15 minutes until the next AllSaints sale.View Deal

Diesel Pre-Christmas Sale

You probably either love Diesel or hate it, or maybe you're indifferent, I don't know. Anyway, one thing we can all agree on is that its clothing is a little bit pricey. So if you've been lusting after a pair of Diesel jeans or shoes or jackets, for example, you'll want to hit the Diesel sale now and save up to 50%.View Deal

Hollister Pre-Christmas Sale

Califorinian clothing company Hollister is offering up to 30% off selected styles both online and in store, so it's a great place to check out if you want a stylish, warm puffer jacket or hoodie to see you through the colder weather ahead.View Deal

River Island Pre-Christmas Sale

River Island is offering up to 40% off gifts which include jackets, scarves, boots, shirts, gift cards and more. There's also up to 40% off over 600 items in the men's section. Standard delivery costs just £1 or you can choose free click and collect.View Deal

Topman Pre-Christmas Sale

The Topman Pre-Christmas Sale is offering up to 50% off all suits or if you'd rather go more casual you can also get discounts on jeans, T-shirts, knitwear, coats, jackets and more.View Deal

Topshop Pre-Christmas Sale

It would be ridiculous for Topman to have a sale and for Topshop to be charging full price for everything, so you'll also a find a Pre-Christmas Sale at Topshop with up to 60% off shoes, 3 for 2 on knickers and lots more.View Deal

H&M Pre-Christmas Sale

H&M is running a 'pre sale' with up to 50% off which is exclusively for members, but you can become a member for free by simply clicking 'join now' and entering an email address and password. The offers, which cover clothes, H&M Home and the Divided range are valid for new and existing members.View Deal

Schuh Pre-Christmas Sale

The Schuh Pre-Christmas Sale is knocking money off women's, men's and kids' footwear which includes footware from brands including Adidas, Converse, New Balance, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger and many more. Get £2 next-day UK Delivery on sale products when you order by 10pm and guaranteed Christmas delivery if you place your order by 7pm on Sunday 22 December (for delivery on Monday 23 December).View Deal

Office Pre-Christmas Sale

The Office Pre-Christmas Sale sees discounts of up to 40% off men's and women's boots, up to 40% off Ugg, up to 40% off Timberland, up to 60% off trainers and up to 40% off "festive faves" which seems to be all of the above. There's free UK standard delivery on all sale orders over £60.View Deal