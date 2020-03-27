Where to buy toilet paper: you can still order online at these places

Looking for loo roll? We've hunted high and low to find retailers that still have toilet paper in stock in the UK and US – scroll down to stock up. This global loo roll shortage is a knock-on effect of the coronavirus outbreak, and people stockpiling essentials (see also: where to buy hand sanitizer).

The UK is now in lockdown, which means many shops are closed and people's movements are being severely limited. However, it is still possible to order online.

Read on for a guide of the online retailers that still have stock of toilet paper available for delivery. In the UK, many big supermarkets' delivery slots are very booked up (see our guide to which supermarkets still have delivery slots available? for more on this), but we've hunted down some place where you can still order loo roll for delivery.

Please don't buy more than you need right now – it's causing unnecessary supply issues.

UK: Where to buy toilet paper

Jump straight to where to buy toilet paper in the US

Browse all Tesco loo roll

Browse the full range of toilet paper at Waitrose

Toilet paper (12 rolls) | £10.99 at ebay

Once you've exhausted all the usual channels and brands, it's time to start looking further afield. Ebay has this slightly utilitarian looking 4-ply loo roll on sale. There's also free postage, and the seller is within the UK.



Bamboo toilet paper (64 rolls) | £10.99 at ebay

If you're really, really stocking up, you can pick up 64 toilet rolls in one go at ebay right now. It's made from bamboo and looks to be unbleached, but should do the job. It's coming from Brussels, and at time of writing delivery was expected to take 6-8 days.

View Deal

Essential Ultra Soft Bathroom Tissue (16 rolls) | £6 at Waitrose

This multipack of Waitrose Essentials loo roll it's ultra-soft, and in stock. You currently can't book delivery slots – but if you've already got a basket set up, it is possible to add to it.

View Deal

Essential Ultra bathroom tissue | £3.70 (9 rolls) Waitrose

Grab this 9-pack of toilet paper from the Waitrose Essentials range for £3.70. In stock now. Note: you can't currently book new delivery slots at Waitrose, but if you have an order already set up you'll be able to add this to your basket.

View Deal

UNAVAILABLE Andrex Aloe Vera toilet paper (9 rolls) | £5.25 at Tesco

This 'skin kind' toilet paper from Andrex has a 'CleanRipple' texture designed to help remove bacteria. It's dermatologically tested, and available to buy at Tesco right now.



UNAVAILABLE Andrex Supreme Quilts (9 rolls) | £5.75 at Tesco

This 4-ply Andrex toilet paper has 'plush cushiony layers' and a touch of silk. It's probably the most luxurious loo roll ever, and it's in stock at Tesco right now.

View Deal

Where to buy toilet paper in the US

Super soft toilet tissue (12 rolls) | $6.59 at ebay

Pick up this 4-ply loo roll from ebay today (shipping from California). It's a 12-pack and promises to be skin-friendly.

View Deal

Jumbo toilet paper roll | $20.99 at ebay

This supersized toilet roll is in stock at ebay today. Shipping is free, it's coming from California, and will be with you in 3-10 days. Pick up two or more for a lower individual price.

View Deal

Charmin Ultra Soft (8 mega rolls) | $13.99 at Sears

Charmin mega rolls are apparently equal to four regular toilet rolls, so this eight-pack should last you a white. This ultra-soft loo paper is 2-ply and septic-safe. Shipping is unavailable – click through to check in-store pickup availability in your area.

View Deal

Charmin Ultra Strong (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot

Pick up 12 rolls of Charmin Ultra Strong toilet paper at Office Depot right now. Purchases are limited to two per shopper, and you can only pick up in store right now – click through to check availability in your area.

View Deal

Charmin Ultra Soft (12 rolls) | $15.19 at Office Depot

Pick up this 12-pack of 2-ply loo roll from Office Depot. It's available for in-store pickup only, but you can pick it up in an hour from when you order.

View Deal

Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper | Mega Rolls at Target

Packs of Charmin toilet paper are still showing as in stock at Target, although there's a warning that reads 'Due to high demand, item may be unavailable or delayed'. If you are able to get hold of a 30-roll pack for $29.99, it'll last you.

View Deal

Toilet paper (10 rolls) | $25.19 at ebay

This 3-ply white toilet paper is in stock at ebay. It's being posted from El Monte, California. Pick up a 10-pack today.

View Deal