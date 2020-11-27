Today's best Beats Powerbeats Black Friday deals

Today's the day! Black Friday 2020 has finally arrived, giving retailers across the world an excuse to knock hundreds off the latest tech, gadgets, and more. One hot product that's getting discounts is Beats Powerbeats and Powerbeats Pro.
Beats makes two types of Powerbeats. While both are focused on sports-related uses, Powerbeats are connected via a cord while Powerbeats Pro are truly wireless, like AirPods. The Pro models usually retail for quite a bit more than the standard version, although its Black Friday so fantastic deals are around.
If you're looking for a brand new pair of sports headphones, Powerbeats should absolutely be your first choice. They have great sound, long-lasting battery life, a sturdy design, a mic and volume controls, and compatibility with iOS and Android.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Black Friday deals
Beats Powerbeats Pro (8 colours)
Was £219 | Now £159 | Save £60 at Very.co.uk
The Pros are truly wireless independent earbuds that can keep up with anything you're doing. There's more than nine hours of battery life and that's without the charging case, plus sweat and water resistance. The ultimate workout companion. View Deal
Beats Powerbeats Black Friday deals
Beats Powerbeats (White)
Was £129 | Now £118 | Save £11 at Currys
The standard Powerbeats still pack a punch with up to 15 hours battery life (and fast charging), an attractive design that prevents individual earbud loss, and really high quality audio in our testing.
If you're in the market for a new pair of sports headphones but don't want to break the bank while still getting something reliable, Black Friday deals on Beats Powerbeats and Powerbeats Pro have you covered.
