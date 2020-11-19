Today's best Amazon Black Friday 4K TV deals: up to 30% off Sony, LG and more!

We're in full swing with Amazon's Black Friday deals now, and it's just launched a huge range of the best TV deals from big names, with a focus on the bigger sizes – it's 50 inches and up here.

There's up to 30% off sets from Sony, LG, Philips, Hisense and TCL – all reliable brands who great-quality TVs for the price. There are 15 different models in total in this deal, so you can find something in exactly the size and price range you want.

Everything here is 4K and HDR-capable, and packed with top TV technology, including a TCL TV with QLED for a truly bargain price.

There are some TVs here to receive strong reviews from us, including the 58-inch Panasonic HX800, which we said is "a really rewarding and cinematic TV, and we think the 58-inch size is a winner especially at this price." And that price was more more than this price, so we're doubly into it now.

The QLED TCL C715 TV we mentioned also got a great review from us. We said "The QLED panel delivers a crowd-pleasing picture, with vibrant colours bolstered by Dolby Vision HDR, and low input lag makes this a cracking choice for gamers. One for the upgrade shortlist."

Panasonic TX-58HZ800 58-inch 4K TV | Was £899 | Now £699 | Save £200 at Amazon UK

This is one of the most cinematic 4K LED TVs, delivering rich images perfectly suited for movies, thanks to Panasonic's partnership with Hollywood colourists. It supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ next-gen HDR formats, so everything looks as good as possible. It's a really great size for the price, too – bigger than 55-inch, but not physically much larger.View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD55XH81 55-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £699 | Save £300 at Amazon UK

Sony's processing is second to none, so if you want a TV that can upscale HD to 4K impressively, and can make fast-moving motion look clear and smooth, it's perfect. It's got Dolby Vision HDR, and Android TV means it's geared up for all the major streaming platforms (and all the minor ones too).View Deal

Hisense 75A7100 75-inch 4K TV | Was £999 | Now £849 | Save £150 at Amazon UK

An actually good 75-inch TV? For this kind of money? You are not dreaming. 4K resolution takes full advantage of the size, and HDR gives you more realistic colours and contrast. The built-in smart TV platform has all the key streaming services. This is obviously more of a budget set, but if you want to go BIG for less without compromising on image quality, it's perfect.View Deal

LG 50NANO796 50-inch 4K TV | Was £599 | Now £479 | Save £120 at Amazon UK

This is one of LG's NanoCell TVs, which a technology a bit like QLED, for delivering stronger colours. It's also the smallest TV in Amazon's selection! But you've still got top-notch image processing for the Ultra HD screen, and one of the slickest smart TV platforms on the planet – it's easy to use and has all the key services.View Deal

