This pre Black Friday VPN deal is amazing: Get 73% off IPVanish for a whole year

In 2019 a VPN, or virtual private network, is essential whether you're looking for that extra layer of security online or you simply want to watch the plethora of sports available only from certain regional providers.

Choosing the best VPN service for you can be tricky for a number of reasons, but there are so many excellent services available that it often just comes down to price. However, this is an area where IPVanish, a VPN provider long regarded as one of the best VPN services around, has an advantage. From November 1, IPVanish will be offering a massive 73% off its regular VPN prices, going as low as $3.25 per month. We've seen Black Friday deals on VPNs before, but this one is hard to beat.

Best VPN: keep your data private and your devices safe and secure

IPVanish is always listed on "best vpn" lists wherever you find them, and the service is known for being highly configurable and almost always very fast. It has 1,300 servers around the world in over 60 countries, and you can use it on 10 devices at once – which means you can be up, running and secure on a desktop PC, a phone, a tablet, a laptop and a Fire TV Stick all at the same time, and still have devices to spare. There are also apps for any number of other devices and services.

It makes your connection secure and private, whether you're interested in security or just hopping your IP address around to check out what global versions of Netflix are offering this week.

This is, without a doubt, the best VPN deal we've seen for a long time and it only runs until December 1. If you want it, act now! Check out the deal in full below:

IPVanish one year subscription | was $143.88 | Now $39.00 | Save 73%

This is one of the biggest VPN discounts around from one of the best services. Project your location across the world, whether you want additional security or you just want to see what your favourite streaming service is offering across the pond. Coverage for up to 10 devices, unlimited bandwidth and AES encryption are the icing on the cake. View Deal

The VPN also encrypts your data while active, even on public WiFi networks. Piggybacking on Starbucks' signal on the way to work? Keep your data under lock and key by installing IPVanish on your devices. It's another layer of security included in the bundle, and another reason to snap up this deal.

This is, without a doubt, one of the best deals we've ever seen from IPVanish, which in turn is one of the best VPN services available. What else do you need to know?

Black Friday Deals