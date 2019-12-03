This Nintendo Switch and Mario Kart 8 bundle might be the best Switch deal yet

The Nintendo Switch was one of the most coveted items during the Black Friday weekend rush. After all, it's the best selling console for a reason, as its innovative combination of handheld convenience and full-console experience give sit a unique advantage. However, despite all the deals on the product we spotted during Black Friday, we didn't see anything quite like this.

Normally, Nintendo Switch retails for around £300, with, at best, a discount to around £279.99. However, not only has the Nintendo Store bundled the Switch with a full-game digital download code for the highly-coveted Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at no extra cost (amazing in itself) but there's also a code which will allow you to shave a further £28 off the price, ensuring the whole bundle retails for a brilliant £251.99. Considering the popularity of the Switch, that's a phenomenal deal. Check out how to redeem it below:

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle deal | was £320.00 | now £251.99 at the Nintendo Store

Experience the Switch with the best iteration of Mario Kart ever in this great deal. Once you've selected the bundle and you're on "View Basket", simply add the code "NINCAT" in before checkout for an additional discount off this terrific bundle. You'll be zooming around (and off the sides of) the notoriously difficult Rainbow Road before you even know it. View Deal

Why Buy a Nintendo Switch?

It's the fastest selling console in the world for a reason. We'll let our review say it best:



"Nintendo Switch is an innovative, stylish and fun video game console. It has a premium look and feel, attractive price point and offers both a home console and portable handheld experience in one slick package.

Simply put, the Nintendo Switch takes the best parts from the Wii, Wii U and Nintendo 3DS and combines them into a system that is greater than the sum of its parts."