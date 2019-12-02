This is the CHEAPEST EVER way to bag an Amazon Echo Dot this Cyber Monday

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon's most successful products and rightly so. With the perfect balance of price and features, the diminutive smart speaker has been one of the hottest and most-coveted Cyber Monday deals, often paired with other smart home products such as Philips Hue smart light bulbs and Ring Video Doorbells.
If you've not jumped on the smart speaker bandwagon yet, this is the perfect time to do it. Echo Dot prices have been slashed to a wallet-friendly £22.00, but Amazon have gone one step further. Using the code ECHODOT2PACK at checkout, you can now grab a pair of Echo Dots for just £39.99.
This is the cheapest way to buy an Echo Dot ever, making this a Cyber Monday deal for the ages. Keep one and give the other away for Christmas, or add them to different rooms to ensure you're never far away from a voice control hub. Check it out below:
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) | was £49.99 | now £22.00 or £39.99 for two at Amazon
One of the best smart speaker Cyber Monday deals now looks even better. Get Amazon's best-selling Echo device at its cheapest ever price, bagging two (with the code ECHODOT2PACK) for £10 less than the full price of one standard Dot. That's simply amazing. If you're not buying one of the Amazon speaker bundles with other smart home devices, such as smart lights or door cameras, then this is the deal for you. View Deal
At under twenty quid per Dot, this is one of the best smart speaker deals we'd ever seen. You'll have to move fast though, as this great deal ends tonight, at the close of Cyber Monday. What are you waiting for?
Cyber Monday sales from around the web: ending soon!
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie