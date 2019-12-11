This is the best Philips Hue deal we've ever seen

Philips Hue is the world's premier smart lighting system, and right here you can get the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit along with an E27 Twin Pack and a Philips Hue Dimmer Switch for an incredibly low price point thanks to this epic AO.com deal.

That's FIVE of the world's best colour-changing light bulbs, the Bridge needed to control them, and a dimmer switch that lets you manually turn them on and off, as well as cycle through luminosity pre-sets or custom profiles, in one amazing package.

And when we say low price point, we really mean it. This bundle is available right now for just £109. When you consider that the Starter Kit on its own usually retails for £139, and this deal also delivers two more bulbs on top of that, really highlights how good it is.

For anyone looking to get into the world of smart lighting, this is the best deal we've ever seen. Heck, even those who already have a Philips Hue system should buy this. After all, you can always then sell the Bridge and take even more money off the purchase price.

Trust us when we say this, you won't see another Philips Hue deal this good for a very, very, very long time.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit | Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Twin Pack | Was £205 | Now £109 with deal code BULB96 | Available now at AO.com

Go to AO.com right now and add the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Start Kit to your basket along with the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Twin Pack, then apply the deals code BULB96 at checkout (simply click the "I have a discount code" box) and you can watch as the price of the bundle plummets from £205 to a mind-breakingly low £109. That's a straight £96 saving on the world's best smart lighting setup. Even if you already have a Hue Bridge this deal is still incredible value for money, and you can always sell the Bridge on eBay, further cutting money off the cost of this package. This is the best value Philips Hue deal we've ever seen. We advise anyone interested to move NOW.View Deal

In our official Philips Hue review we said that Hue is the "most comprehensive smart light range out there, covering bulbs, lamps, and strip lighting to suit almost every need", before praising its "easy setup and configuration". The only thing we lamented was the platform's premium price. Well, now with this incredible deal, even that is rendered well and truly moot. The best smart lighting deal of the year has arrived. Don't miss out.