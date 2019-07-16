This is the best Amazon Prime Day deal on a Dyson rival: brilliant Bosch Cordless Vac with 2 batteries under £300

Amazon Prime Day deals are still going strong but one thing they don't have is any Dyson deals, perhaps because Dyson considers Amazon a bit déclassé. What it does have is Dyson rival deals, including a very cheap Hoover stick vacuum deal and a better deal on Shark's frankly insane 'bendy' cordless vacuum.
This is the best Dyson cordless vacuum rival deal however.
Buy Bosch BCS122GB Unlimited Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 2 batteries at Amazon for £280 – was £362, save £82
was £362, save £82
Cordless vacs like this mean no hassle as you can get it into anywhere without any cables snagging on furniture, and it can go from doing floors like a traditional upright, to cleaning dust off shelves and surfaces with ease. Cordless can also mean you might run out of battery at a bad moment, but this one comes with TWO batteries – and they're the same type used in Bosch power tools, so not to be trifled with.
Bosch BCS122GB Cordless Vac £280 | Was £362, save £82 at Amazon
This Bosch cordless vacuum is an excellent product. It uses a digital spin motor, has multiple power settings and comes with TWO batteries, so it can outlast any Dyson. At £280 this is an absolute steal that you would be silly to not consider.View Deal
This Bosch cordless was clearly designed to take on Dyson at the premium end of the cordless vacuum cleaner market and launched at around £500. It offers comparable performance to a Dyson V10 or V8. Alas, nothing can compete with Dyson at the premium end of the cordless vacuum cleaner market, so price cuts are needed – and here they are. At £500 this stood little chance of market domination but at £280 it's incredible value. It's at #5 in our list of Best cordless vacuum cleaners. If it had launched at this price, it would be higher.
Here are the next best prices for this Bosch cordless vac.
The slimline Bosch vacuum is also reasonably light, weighing in at 3.5 kilograms, so it's not going to be a chore putting it around the house. With a 0.4 litre capacity dust container it doesn't need emptying every other time you switch it on either. We actually quite like the fetching white plastic finish it arrives in too.
Buy Bosch BCS122GB Unlimited Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon. £279.99, was £361.77, save £81.78
