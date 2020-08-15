This cookware is better than Le creuset and it’s up to 50% off now!

Looking for Le Creuset deals, offers and savings but need even more of a bargain? Then look no further because superb Staub cast iron cookware is currently on offer at Amazon.

Staub specialises in cast iron cookware that traditionally comes with a premium price tag. However, there are great deals to be had on numerous items in its multi-coloured range, including brilliantly discounted Staub Cocotte's.

These signature Staub casserole dish products are the perfect alternative to classic Le Creuset cast iron ware, but there's big money off. Here are some examples:

• Staub Cocotte Round 20cm Cherry £135.20 | Was £199.00 | Save £63.80 at Amazon

• Staub Cocotte Oval 29cm Black £145.43 | Was £259.00 | Save £113.57 at Amazon

• Staub Cocotte Cast Iron Round, 24cm, Black £148.20 | Was £239.00 | Save £90.80 at Amazon

• Staub Cocotte Oval 33cm Black £188.70 | Was £299.00 | Save £110.30 at Amazon

This is about as close to Amazon Prime Day good as it gets.

Staub Cocotte Round 20cm Cherry £135.20 | Was £199.00 | Save £63.80 at Amazon

Made in France, Staub enamelled cast iron cookware is used by some of the best chefs in the world and this smaller size Staub Cocotte is a prime example. These casserole dishes deliver perfect results and are built to last. Add on an array of multi-hued designs, like this example, plus many different sizes and you've got a collection that makes the perfect compliment to Le Creuset's range. View Deal

Still hanging on for Le Creuset deals?

Holding out for Le Creuset deals? Fix your eyes on these...

• NEW DEAL Cast Iron 5-piece Essential Set Satin Black – Was £1053.00, Now £737.00

• Get a MASSIVE saving on the Cast Iron 8-piece Ultimate Set Satin Black – Was £1713.00, Now £1199.00

• Save £200 on the Cast Iron Entertaining Set Satin Black – Was £664.00, Now £464.00

Le Creuset sales on now: UK

Some of the best Le Creuset deals can be found at Le Creuset's own site.

Right now, you can enjoy BIG savings in the Le Creuset Seasonal Offers section. Check out the following deals, too:

Le Creuset Cook’s Specials

Zen Kettle – Was £80.00, Now £49.00

Save 20% on travel mugs

Toughened Non-Stick 2-Piece Set – Was £224.00, Now £135.00

View all special offers at lecreuset.co.uk.

Le Creuset sales on now: USA

Williams Sonoma has up to 50% off Le Creuset

Shop Le Creuset Dutch ovens and more at Amazon.com

Get $140 off Le Creuset Dutch ovens at Macy's!

Shop Le Creuset deals at Wayfair

Le Creuset cookware price comparisons

