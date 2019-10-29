This cheapest ever 2019 MacBook Air deal is a pre Black Friday steal

Who'd have thought that the brand new MacBook Air, which was only released in October 2019, would be seeing a sweet discount already, less than a month after it's release date and a month ahead of the Black Friday sales?

But that's exactly what's happened at Amazon UK, John Lewis and Currys, where the £1,099.00 you'll pay at Apple for the 128GB SSD storage model in Space Grey has been slashed by 10% down to just £985.

The 2019 MacBook Air is a fast and capable machine with a gorgeous sharp, True Tone Retina display and excellent battery life. It's the third generation of MacBook Air which went on sale in October 2019, so this discount is very unexpected.

There are two models in the 2019 MacBook Air range – one with 128GGB of SSD storage and a more expensive one with 256GB of storage. Both are available in Silver, Gold and Space Grey. The best discount is for the 256GB model in Space Grey.

Apart from the storage and price the two MacBook Air models are the same: you get a 13. 3-inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID logon, a dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 617, 8GB memory and stereo speakers with wider stereo sound offering 25% more volume than the previous generation. There's also a FaceTime camera and three mics.

Connectivity-wise, you get two Thunderbolt USB-C ports which integrate data transfer, charging and video output. The notebook weighs just 1.25kg and is 15.6mm thick.

We have no idea how long these deals will be live for so if you want a cheap 2019 MacBook Air you might want to hurry.

Want to find out more before you buy? Check out our Apple MacBook Air (2019) review for the lowdown.

Black Friday deals