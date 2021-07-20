This cheap Simba mattress code gets you 30% off – for 3 days only

For two days only, you can knock 30% off any Simba mattress – just add the code SIMBAFUTUREMVC30 to activate the discount.

The saving can be applied to any of this top brand's three mattresses: our favourite Simba Hybrid Pro (at the top of our best mattress UK guide, and a 2021 T3 Award winner), the all-new and super-luxurious Simba Hybrid Luxe, and the best-selling Simba Hybrid Original. The two top-end models in particular both deliver impressive cooling tech (just in case this weather has reminded you, of the pain of trying to sleep when it's hot), plus excellent support and comfort. The Pro has a sumptuously soft top layer over a firmer mid-layer, while the Luxe has an overall firmer, more consistent feel, but both are excellent mattresses.

The discount is valid from today (20 July) until 22 July, so you don't have a huge amount of time to claim. You can knock 30% off the price of any model in the range, but you can only use the discount on one mattress, so choose wisely!

Missed this discount? Check our Simba mattress discount codes and deals page for the best current offer, or head to our best cheap mattress deals page for the biggest price drops from a range of brands.

We're huge fans of Simba's mattresses, which combine pocket springs and foam to deliver an excellent night's sleep. And with the bank holiday sales period in full swing, this is a great time to buy one – we rarely see such a big price drop outside of major shopping events such as Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday.

Our favourite Simba mattress is the Simba Hybrid Pro. With a comfortable soft top and supporting layer underneath, plus strong temperature regulation and good movement isolation, we found this mattress supremely comfortable to sleep on. We also highly rate the more advanced Simba Hybrid Luxe (slightly firmer, with a more consistent sleep surface).

If you're after something cheaper, the Original Simba is still an excellent choice. This model combines up to 2,500 conical pocket springs with a responsive foam layer – plus a ‘Simbatex’ cooling layer to reduce overheating and a hypoallergenic outer cover – the Simba Hybrid claims to be the most advanced mattress in the world. We certainly found this brilliant bed in a box to be extremely comfortable and supportive, particularly for our restless side-sleeping reviewer. We also noticed a reduction in motion transfer as well, so if you have a partner who's prone to tossing and turning you won’t be disturbed.