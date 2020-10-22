This cheap Samsung TV deal saves you £300, and it's not even Black Friday yet!

Though Black Friday TV deals are looming on the horizon, that doesn't mean you have to wait until the end of November a great 4K smart TV upgrade. You also don't have to make too deep a dent in your back account. Currently the 55-inch Samsung TU8500 is reduced to £599 at AO.com, saving you a cool £300.

As you can see in our Samsung TU8500 review, this screen delivers exceptionally solid video performance for the price an a seriously cheap Samsung TV deal. It's almost as Black Friday deals have come early...

The TU8500 is the very top model in Samsung's Crystal LED line up, ensuring higher end performance from your screen but without the significant outlay of the more expensive QLED technology. Even better is that if you are looking for a cheap 4K TV that's a little smaller, the reductions on the other sizes have you covered. The TU8500 range is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, all of which have savings. In fact, go up to the 65-inch model and you'll save a massive £500.

Also worth a very important note in 2020 is the fact that the TU8500 range comes with two different excellent game mode options. Game Motion Plus retains beneficial picture processing but disable that and just choose Game Mode and you'll get a 11.7ms lag at 1080p/60fps. As we noted in our review, this can be considered excellent in this price range. If you are looking for a gaming TV to make sure you're covered for your PS5 pre-order or Xbox Series X pre-order, this is a great option for the price.

Also as noted in our TU8500 review this 4K TV makes the most of two different LED colour temperatures to improve contrast and deliver better black level performance. Importantly too "With HD content in SDR, the TU8500’s image has a bright overall picture level, with a satisfying level of pop. It’s a great match for regular Blu-ray. Step it up with native 4K, and the screen snaps into clearer focus." Not bad for that physical media collection then as well was your digital one.

Samsung TU8500 4K 55-inch TV | Save £300 | Now £599 at AO.com

As confirmed in our Samsung TU8500 review, this is a screen with great video performance, two great gaming modes, and an easy to use smart platform. At the top of Samsung's Crystal range, it's a higher end solution without the significant outlay of the QLED range. The TU8500 has a satisfying and bright picture and comes with a suite of streaming apps to sate all your 4K content desires.

