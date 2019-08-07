Amazon's cheap protein deal is low fat, low sugar, low price

We had a cheap Amazon Amfit protein powder deal last week that flew off the shelves, and now here is another for you, from Amfit's Performance range. This 990-gram tube of Amfit Nutrition Performance Whey has had 34% lopped off its usual price, making this already great value protein powder an even better deal.

• Amazon Amfit Nutrition Performance Whey protein powder from 100% Whey Isolate, Strawberry Delight, 33 Servings, 990 grams is £17.13 on Amazon, was £25.76, you save £8.63 (34%)

Amfit’s mix of nutrients (further details below) makes it one of the cleanest protein powders on the market. The Amfit Performance Whey is suitable for vegetarians, but not for vegans unfortunately. If you are interested in vegan protein powder deals – and even more whey protein powder deals – check out our best cheap protein powder deals.

Amfit Nutrition Performance, 990g £17.13 | Was £25.76 | Save £8.63 (34%) at Amazon

The Amfit Nutrition Performance Whey is clean and delicious, the perfect choice for both dieters and bodybuilders, anyone else wanting to recover from an injury or just wanting to add some clean protein to their diet. So, a lot of people.View Deal

Why you should buy Amfit Nutrition Performance Whey protein powder

Amazon's own Amfit Performance Performance Whey has great stats: a 30-gram serving has 24 grams of protein and only 0.1 gram fat and 0.7 gram sugar. It also contains 4 grams of glutamine, 4 grams of glutamic acid and 6 grams of BCAAs. These amino acids are the building blocks of protein and are essential for muscle repair (and, therefore, gains).

You can cover your protein intake from other sources – and you should keep a bit of variety, really – but adding clean protein to your diet means you can adjust your macronutrient consumption better.

You can eat a protein yogurt but then you will most likely take in sugar as well as protein. Have some cheese and you'll also get some fats too.

The 33 serving variant is enough for a whole month if you are using this as a supplementary products, which makes it the perfect candidate for Amazon's Subscribe & Save program: not only you will have the Amfit Nutrition Performance Whey protein powder delivered every month, you will also save an additional 5% of the already discounted price.

