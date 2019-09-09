One of the best pressure washers just hit its lowest price ever at Amazon

Autumn is almost here and that means it's the perfect time to buy a pressure washer so you can jet wash the grime and road salt off your car or your bike through the winter and then turn the washer onto your patio when spring rolls around.

In the world of pressure washers, Kärcher is king, taking the top two places in our best pressure washer roundup. And if you want to clean up on deals as well as cleaning your car and your home, you'll no doubt be interested to learn that one of those two Kärcher pressure washers in our list – the Kärcher K4, which we describe as the "best all-round washer for discerning folk" – has just dropped to its lowest price EVER on Amazon.

In a move that looks like the Black Friday deals just arrived early the K4 has been slashed from its RRP of £339.99 down to a very nice £199.99, saving you £140.00 (41%).

So what's in the box? The pressure washer, obviously, in its distinctive Kärcher yellow and black colours. And there's a T350 patio cleaning attachment along with a litre of stone & facade detergent. For your vehicle, there's a wash brush, foam nozzle and bottle of car and bike shampoo. The trigger gun features an LED display to guide you through the different pressure settings, while the 6-meter high-pressure hose can be wound onto the hose reel for easy storage when not in use.

Kärcher K4 Premium Pressure Washer | RRP: £339.99 | Now: £199.99 | Save: £140.00 (41%)

Kärcher is the business when it comes to home pressure washers but if you want to clean up on this tasty deal then you need to be quick as it's an Amazon Deal Of The Day and it ends at 23:59 on Monday 9 September.

Fancy a few more cheap pressure washers to browse or missed out on this deal of the day? Then you're in luck because this week is PRESSURE WASHER WEEK on Amazon. I'm not making that up. Pressure washer week runs from 9 to 15 September and features brands including Kärcher, Nilfisk and Bosch so you're sure to find something that meets your needs.