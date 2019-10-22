This cheap Garmin fitness band deal punts Fitbit out of the playing field: get the Garmin vivofit 4 for 24% off

In case you don't want to spend £400+ on a Garmin Fenix 5S Plus (although it is a great deal, between you and me), we have another cheap Garmin fitness tracker deal for you: get the Garmin vivofit 4 on amazon fro just over £50, 24% off its RRP.

• Buy Garmin vivofit 4 fitness activity tracker, Large, Black on Amazon for £53, was £69.99, you save £16.99 – 24%

This handy activity band tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and provides a personalised daily step goal as well as being smartphone compatible. To make tracking even more convenient, the Move IQ feature automatically detects a variety of activities and can start an activity timer for runs and walks automatically.

Want to track the basics and not spend much? Here is a Black Friday deal came early for you!

Garmin vivofit 4 fitness activity tracker, Large, Black | Sale price £53 | Was £69.99 | Save £16.99 (24%) on Amazon

The Garmin vivofit 4 tracks steps, distance and calories burned, monitors sleep and compatible with both Android and iPhones. The Move IQ feature can detect activities automatically. Most importantly, this activity band can go strong for a year with just one charge! 😱 Now 24% off on Amazon, grab it while you can.View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin vivofit 4 fitness band

Designed to be worn 24/7, the Garmin vivofit 4 can track all your daily activities in the most convenient way possible, thanks to the Move IQ technology that can track certain activities, like running or walking, automatically.

Ever get bothered by having to charge all your electronic devices at the end of the day? This certainly won't be an issue with the Garmin vivofit 4 since it can function for over a year on one charge.

It is also compatible with the Garmin Connect app where you can keep track of your activities and set goals for yourself for the future.

The Garmin vivofit 4 is also safe for swimming and showering, making it a truly 24/t activity tracker.

• Buy Garmin vivofit 4 fitness activity tracker, Large, Vlack on Amazon for £53, was £69.99, you save £16.99 – 24%

Best fitness trackers: choose from a range of Fitbit, Garmin and and Huawei devices

Best running watch: watches and wearables for runners, gym, cycling and workouts

Best cheap Garmin watch deals: from Forerunner to Fenix, find all the cheap Garmin watch deals here

Black Friday deals