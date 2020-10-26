This cheap, Black Friday style Nespresso deal is a must for lovers of latte and consumers of cappuccino

Nespresso machines are among the best, and certainly among the simplest, coffee machines you can buy. Just shove in a coffee capsule, press a button and out comes nice coffee with minimal fuss or mess. Sure, recycling them is not as easy as it should be, but it's also not all that hard, despite what people will tell you (just send them back to Nespresso). This Nespresso Lattissima Touch by DeLonghi is a great deal if you like your coffees white and frothy, as the snap-on milk texturing unit lets you serve up cappuccinos, lattes and more, with aplomb. This Nespresso deal sees the Nespresso Lattissima Touch by DeLonghi get a saving of 45% and is for today only…

• Buy Nespresso Lattissima Touch by DeLonghi at Amazon now. Was £280, now £155 – save £125

Don't just take Amazon's word for it; venture to our best pod coffee machine guide and you'll find the Lattissima listed there as well. Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a Christmas gift for the latte nut in your life, this is a good deal.

Scroll down and you'll also find some great Nutribullet deals, if you prefer smoothies to coffees.

Nespresso by Delonghi Latissima Touch £155 | Was £280 | Save £125 at Amazon

This Delonghi Nespresso machine takes standard sized pods and has a handy milk-frothing attachment for all your cappuccino needs. It's easy to use, easy to clean and makes great coffee with minimal hassle. Also features 'six tactile buttons for your favourite drink' – espresso, 'long', latte, cappuccino, latte macchiato and hot milk. Deal is on the white model only and ends today.View Deal

There are Nutribullet deals too

NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece Set £128 | Was £150 | You save £22 (15%) at Amazon

The NutriBullet Balance power output is 1,200 Watts, enough oomph to pulverise all manners of fruit and veg into a fine, drinkable, nutritious pulp. This smart blender has a built-in scale and connects via Bluetooth to the NutriBullet App where you can check and follow recipes: no need to measure ingredients separately on a kitchen scale! In the app, you can also track calories and macronutrients. The lip rings, flip-top lids and cups are all dishwasher safe too. This Nutribullet was £10 cheaper during the recent Prime Day deals, but you already missed that.View Deal

NutriBullet 900W blender £67 | Was £80 | You save £13 (16%) at Amazon

A less powerful blender with fewer accessories, this updated version of the original Nutribullet is still a highly effective soup, shake and smoothie maker. It comes in an acceptably attractive champagne finish, with a mixing jug and the classic Nutribullet smoothie cup. Nutribullet says the motor 'generates 50% more power than previous models,' and who are we to argue? View Deal

NutriBullet accessories up to 25% off at Amazon

Last but not least, Amazon has 15% off spare blade and smoothie cups in grey as well as a big 25% off a Blast Off Accessory Cool Bag. Suitable for both Tall (680ml) and Short (511ml) NutriBullet cups, this is quite literally a cool bag, keeping your smoothies icier for longer.

Why you should buy a Nespresso Lattissima Touch

Nespresso machines are often unfairly derided for making crap coffee and destroying the planet. However, the truth is that if you use decent capsules and filtered water (if you live in a hard water area), they actually make very good coffee, with a level of ease that no other method can really compete with.

The pods are also aluminium so they are very recyclable in theory. Although because they need to be partially dismantled and cleaned first, this is best done by returning them to whence they came – ie: Nespresso – rather than putting them in your recycling bin. Please note that the cheaper plastic pods that you get in supermarkets are not recyclable, but look out for compostable pods from specialist brands.

The Latissima Touch has the usual Nespresso buttons for ristretto (very small and intense) espresso (slightly larger but still intense) and lungo (a small mug-size coffee, basically). However, thanks to the handy milk-frothing attachment, this adds buttons for cappuccino, two types of latte and, naturally enough, hot milk.

You can't put the milk jug in the dishwasher but it is pretty easy to clean, thankfully. It's also a good size to fit in the fridge door.

This deal returns the Lattissima Touch to the same price it was at on Amazon Prime Day. In fact, deals on this machine come up quite a lot – but this is a good one. It's the (equal) lowest price it has ever been on Amazon.

Why you should buy a Nutribullet Balance

The Nutribullet Balance is a fantastic appliance that's been designed to help you eat and drink healthier, get in shape and stay that way. Actually, even if you're not fussed about its healthy eating and drinking appeal, having a Nutribullet around the house is great if you simply enjoy quality drinks such as smoothies and shakes.

• Buy the NutriBullet Balance 9 Piece with Smart Nutrition Sensor and Bluetooth Technology at Amazon

Nutribullet has, unsurprisingly become the go-to gadget for people wanting perfectly blended drinks. This great-looking bit of kit features a black and stainless steel design that's wonderfully easy to use. It's powerful too though, with an awesome 1200W motor base that goes right on up to 25,000rpm. That's FAST!

This particular Nutribullet is especially great value as it features smart sensor technology. That means it can accurately weigh each of your ingredients and marks up the nutritional value, all in real-time. There are built-in scales and you can use it in tandem with the app to create blends to suit your nutritional requirements and taste. Keep tabs on fat content, carbs and more besides. Then blend it all with that blinding 1200W motor. Most of it'll go in your dishwasher too.

If you don't need quite so many features crammed into your blender, the 900W option at £68 is just as good for lovers of fruit smoothies. It might struggle to pulp tougher veg such as kale and wheat grass, but then why the hell would you want to drink that? Anyway, Nutribullet insists that, 'The extractor blades and cyclonic action bursts open seeds, cracks through stems, and shreds tough skins to get the most out of your fruit and vegetables.' So there.