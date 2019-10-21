This Apple Watch deal beats Black Friday for savvy US shoppers

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch, you're in luck – there's never been a better time to snatch up one of the world's most popular smartwatches than right now.

A current deal at Best Buy sees the Apple Watch Series 3 price reduced to just $199. That's up to $80 off their regular price, which makes this smartwatch even more of a must-buy than it already was. Clearly, Best Buy are beginning to slash prices in preparation for Black Friday.

The deals are for a brand new, box-fresh Apple Watch Series 3 model, with the 38mm GPS-only model retailing  for just $199. That's with a silver aluminium case and white sport band.

Curious? Check out the deal below:

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) | $279 | $199 | save $80
Although it's not the latest and greatest Apple Watch available right now, there is still a lot to like about the Series 3 wearable. Apple includes built-in GPS, so you don't have to carry your iPhone when you go for a walk or run outside to record detailed maps of your route. There's also a faster processor and water resistance down to 50 metres – which should be more than enough.View Deal

