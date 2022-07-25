These three watches in the Goldsmith's sale are perfect for summer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're in the market for a luxury watch or a piece of jewellery we've got some great news for you – now is a great time to buy. It's summer after all, and there's no better feeling that jetting off on holiday with a new watch strapped to your wrist. Best of all, there are deals on those watches in the Goldsmiths Summer Sale event (opens in new tab), which sees discounts on stylish jewellery and watches from the world’s biggest designers and luxury brands.

So, whether you're looking to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, you'd be silly not to make the most of this sale.

These are three watches in the Goldsmiths sale that I think are perfect for summer:

(opens in new tab) Longines Heritage 42mm: was £2,280, now £1,710 at Goldsmiths (save £570) (opens in new tab)

Longines combines the original beauty of the most remarkable of its former products with cutting-edge watchmaking technology. The Heritage models are a tribute to the pioneering spirit that has inspired Longines designers since the company’s early days.

(opens in new tab) Bremont ALT1-C: was £5,295, now £3,745 at Goldsmiths (save £1,550) (opens in new tab)

The ALT1-C Blue integrates high performance and precision with impeccable style. Featuring a 43mm stainless steel Trip-Tick® construction case, a fixed bezel, and a stunning blue dial.

(opens in new tab) Baume & Mercier Clifton Club 42mm: was £2,350, now £1,765 at Goldsmiths (save £585) (opens in new tab)

Featuring a green dial encircled by an engraved bronze rotating bezel and satin-finished bronze case, the Clifton Club 10503 offers a stylish, sporty aesthetic. This automatic watch comes on a brown calfskin strap with a black calfskin extra strap.

Do you have different tastes to me? Then check out the Goldsmiths Sale for youself using the quick links below:

Take a look at our Goldsmiths discount codes page for other ways to save on jewellery throughout the year.