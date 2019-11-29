These PS4 deals from Amazon are some of the best Black Friday bargains we've seen yet

As the Black Friday deals kick into high gear, Amazon has some very tidy PS4 gaming deals around at the moment, with PS4 Pro Fortnite bundles, as well as packages that include top games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Horizon Zero Dawn and the incredible, award-winning The Last of Us. Some are better value than others, but bundles like the 500GB PS4 with three of the best games on the system, all for just £199.99, are some of the best deals you can get on the console.

These packages are perfect to kick-start a PlayStation 4 gaming collection as they deliver a brand new console and a selection of games to play for a very competitive entry point. A wide-selection of cheap PS4 games can then be accessed through Sony's best-in-class library of titles – perfect to unwind at the weekend.

Fortnite + Neo pack + PS4 Pro 1TB | £299.00 at Amazon

This sweet PS4 Pro console deal combines the 4K-capable 1TB PS4 Pro console with Fortnite and the Neo pack, which itself delivers the epic Neo versa outfit, Neo phrenzy back bling and 2,000 V-Bucks to use and spend in game. For Fortnite fans who want to make the jump to 4K PlayStation gaming, then this package is well worth a look. Free Prime delivery is included, too.View Deal

FIFA 19 + PS4 500GB | £199.99 at Amazon

There is no better cheap PS4 console bundle to start volleying in the virtual goals than this. You get a 500GB version of the slim PS4 as well as a copy of FIFA 19 for under £200. Go bag a few more cheap PS4 games and this will be the ideal 1080p secondary console. Free delivery is naturally available for Prime members.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 + PS4 Pro 1TB | £329.97 at Amazon

A quality Red Dead Redemption 2 console bundle here, with this package delivering the mind-blowing open-world Wild West epic alongside Sony's most powerful console, the PS4 Pro. On review T3 said that "if you are already equipped for 2160p, HDR gaming, or plan to be very soon, then PlayStation 4 Pro is a must buy". RDR2 is also one of the best open-world games ever made.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn + Uncharted 4 + The Last of Us + PS4 500GB | £199.99 at Amazon

We've written about this excellent package before as it combines three of this generation's absolutely best PS4 games alongside the new PS4 slim console. But now with it retailing for just £199.99 it offers greater value than ever. All three games are stunning PlayStation 4 exclusives and received top marks on review. For our money, this is the best PS4 deal on Amazon.View Deal

For even more great gaming products, be sure to check out T3's best gaming chairs, best gaming headsets, best gaming keyboards, best gaming mice, best gaming laptops, best graphics cards, best video game consoles, best gaming desktops, and best gaming phones.

For even more gaming console deals, be sure to check out T3's best PS4 deals, best Xbox One S deals, best Xbox One X deals, best Nintendo Switch deals, best PlayStation Vita deals, and best Nintendo 3DS deals.

Best Black Friday sales from around the web