These are the most stylish Google Pixel 2 phone cases around

Pick up these limited edition Pixel 2 cases from Selfridges

By

Google has teamed up with 10 designers to create a limited edition collection of phone cases to celebrate the launch of the Google Pixel 2.  

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are two of the very best smartphones released in 2017, so, quite frankly, they deserve a little celebration, and this is a cool way to reward fans of the device.

The cases are being sold exclusively at a pop up shop in Selfridges.

The collection includes designs from, Ryan LO, Marques Almeida, Ashley Williams, Charles Jeffrey, Mimi Wade, Bobby Abley, Art School, Dilara Findikoglu, and Sadie Williams.

We think they look great, check out a few of the designs below:

All 10 designer cases will go on sale instore at Selfridges on Tuesday 28th November, and online from Wednesday 29th November.

They'll be available in both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sizes, and are priced at £40 each.

Head to the Selfridges Accessories Hall (Oxford Street) to pick them up.

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are also currently available in-store at Selfridges and are priced at £629 and £799 respectively.

Check out the best Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL prices below:

