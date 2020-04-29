These are the best materials for homemade face masks

With medical grade face masks in seriously short supply, many of us are having to look elsewhere. We've hunted down where to buy face masks right now, but let's say you need something immediately, or your mask has a slot for a filter and you don't have one to put in. Could you use a bandana? Or put a vacuum cleaner bag into the filter pocket?

One fashion designer has embarked on an experiment to find out which household materials are the most effective at filtering particles, for those people having to get creative and put together our own homemade face coverings.

Designer Chloe Schempf's original experiment was picked up by particle testing equipment company TSI, and the company worked with Schempf to provide the means to test the masks to the same standard as the official N95 masks.

The experiment focused on a whole range of materials people were using to fashion their own protective coverings, from a standalone basic bandana, to makeshift filters such as paper towels, vacuum cleaner filters and blue shop towels, which could be slotted into a face mask filter pocket. Different combinations of various materials were also tested. The effectiveness of the material also took into account how hard the fabric was to breathe through.

The results found that while nothing got close to the effectiveness of the N95 mask (which filters least 95% of particles that measure 0.3 microns), the most effective homemade solution was one layer of Filti face mask material and one layer of 6.5g cotton ripstop fabric.

The second most effective combination was two layers of layers Kona 100% cotton and one layer of 1500 Filtrete Furnace Filter. A folded bandana was almost at the bottom of the pile when it came to effective filtering (although it's still much better than nothing), and similarly you might want to stick to using your Braun coffee filter for coffee, as that wasn't too good either.

The experiment also underlined the importance of fit when it comes to how effective a face mask is. See the full findings here.