These Amazon PS4 deals are perfect for Fortnite fans and Fifa gamers

Amazon has some very tidy PS4 gaming deals around at the moment, with PS4 Pro Fortnite bundles, as well as packages that include top games such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled and Horizon Zero Dawn available.

These packages are perfect to kick-start a PlayStation 4 gaming collection as they deliver a brand new console and a selection of games to play for a very competitive entry point. A wide-selection of cheap PS4 games can then be accessed through Sony's best-in-class library of titles – perfect to unwind at the weekend.

Fortnite + Neo pack + PS4 Pro 1TB | £329 at Amazon

This sweet PS4 Pro console deal combines the 4K-capable 1TB PS4 Pro console with Fortnite and the Neo pack, which itself delivers the epic Neo versa outfit, Neo phrenzy back bling and 2,000 V-Bucks to use and spend in game. For Fortnite fans who want to make the jump to 4K PlayStation gaming, then this package is well worth a look. Free Prime delivery is included, too.View Deal

FIFA 19 + PS4 500GB | £209 at Amazon

With the football season just kicked off, there is no better cheap PS4 console bundle to start volleying in the virtual goals than this. You get a 500GB version of the slim PS4 as well as a copy of FIFA 19 for only £209. Go bag a few more cheap PS4 games and this will be the ideal 1080p secondary console. Free delivery is naturally available for Prime members.View Deal

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + PS4 500GB | £229.99 at Amazon

For those who grew up playing top cart racers like Super Mario Kart and Diddy Kong Racing then this new version of Crash Team Racing will definitely appeal. Nitro-Fueled delivers the same hectic cart action as the 1999 original, but powered by the PS4 the graphics, audio and gameplay are taken to a whole new more fun level.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 + PS4 Pro 1TB | £329 at Amazon

One of two quality Red Dead Redemption 2 console bundles here, with this package delivering the mind-blowing open-world Wild West epic alongside Sony's most powerful console, the PS4 Pro. On review T3 said that "if you are already equipped for 2160p, HDR gaming, or plan to be very soon, then PlayStation 4 Pro is a must buy". While RDR2 is one of the best open-world games ever made.View Deal

Horizon Zero Dawn + Uncharted 4 + The Last of Us + PS4 500GB | £229.99 at Amazon

We've written about this excellent package before as it combines three of this generation's absolutely best PS4 games alongside the new PS4 slim console. But now with it retailing for just £229.99 it offers greater value than ever. All three games are stunning PlayStation 4 exclusives and received top marks on review.View Deal

Red Dead Redemption 2 + PS4 500GB | £229 at Amazon

And rounding off this super suite of console and game bundle deals is this tidy package, which combines the new PS4 slim alongside open-world epic Red Dead Redemption 2 for only £229. The slimmer PS4 is compact, quiet and stylish, while RDR2 received absolutely perfect scores from every outlet of note on review.View Deal

For even more great gaming products, be sure to check out T3's best gaming chairs, best gaming headsets, best gaming keyboards, best gaming mice, best gaming laptops, best graphics cards, best video game consoles, best gaming desktops, and best gaming phones.

For even more gaming console deals, be sure to check out T3's best PS4 deals, best Xbox One S deals, best Xbox One X deals, best Nintendo Switch deals, best PlayStation Vita deals, and best Nintendo 3DS deals.