These Amazon Black Friday deals on Echo Dot, Echo Show and Ring Video Doorbells are a smart home steal

These bundle deals from Amazon are some of the best Black Friday deals we've seen yet on smart home devices. The deals bundle together an Amazon Echo hub, either the Echo Show 5 or the Echo Dot, with a Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro or Ring Stick Up Cam to give you a smart home-integrated security system ready to go. And they do all that while slashing the total price points.

The top-of-the-line package delivers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with the Echo Show. The Show has all the advantages of the regular Amazon smart speakers, such as Alexa compatabilities and the skills function, but can display the time, your route to work, the weather and more on its 5.5" display. The Ring Doorbell Pro, Amazon's flagship smart doorbell, lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet, PC and from your connected Echo Show 5.

Normally at a price of £308.99, Amazon is offering this bundle at a better-than-half-price £149.00. The Echo Dot, which retains all of Amazon's smart speaker functionality without the heads up display, is bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for a price of £119.00, and the Ring Stick Up Cam for just £89.00 total. Check out all three deals in full below:

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell Pro | was £308.99 | now £149.00 at Amazon

Save £159.99 on this incredible smart home deal. The Amazon Echo Show 5 combines Alexa functionality with a display to bring you news, recipes, song lyrics and notifications at a glance. You can also use it in tandem with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Amazon's best, most unobtrusive video doorbell, to see who's calling from your front room. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Ring Video Doorbell 2 | was £228.99 | now £119.00 at Amazon

This is just a very good value bundle deal from Amazon on two of the very best smart home products on the market today. You get the latest Amazon Echo Dot, which now comes with a luxe new design and richer, louder audio, as well as the top drawer Ring Video Doorbell 2 for £109.99 less than buying them separately.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell Pro | was £138.99 | now £89.00 at Amazon

Save £50 on this good value bundle. The Amazon Echo Dot is the company's most popular smart speaker for a reason: It's unobtrusive and still packs a punch with big, bassy sound. The Ring Stick Up Cam is battery operated and easy to install, fitting any location inside or out. Get notifications and stream footage from the camera live to your phone with this great budget deal. View Deal

These deals won't be around for ever (only until 2 December, in fact) so act now if you want to get your hands on one of these smart home kits at a great price.

