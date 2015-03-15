There’s a chance Oculus Rift may not launch in 2015

We all thought that the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset was going to launch this year, but it looks like that might not be the case anymore.

The update comes from Oculus founder and inventor of the Oculus Rift headset, Palmer Luckey.

Luckey previously said that things would have to go “horribly wrong” to prevent a 2015 launch, but it's March already and we're yet to hear an official word from Oculus.

Has something actually gone horribly wrong? Well, speaking at a SXSW panel, Luckey addressed the concerns.

"I did say that before we made a lot of changes to our roadmap and we've expanded a lot of the ambition we had around the product and what we wanted to do," Luckey said.

"Us partnering with Facebook allowed us a lot of things that we wouldn't have been able to do otherwise like hire 300 people to be working on getting the Rift out as quickly as possible at the level we want it.

"I can't comment on the date one way or another in either direction but I can say that nothing is going horribly wrong. Everything is going horribly right."

Luckey also commented on whether he feels more pressure to release the Oculus Rift now that the Sony Project Morpheus and HTC Vive are coming in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

He explained that there "couldn't possibly be more pressure anyway," and that Oculus wants to launch the Rift as soon as possible, but without comprises.

"I do still think that it will be [the best VR headset at any price]," he said. "That could change because that means that there's something even better out there, but I think that's unlikely right now."

It's not great news for budding virtual reality gamers, but with the market quickly filling up, we'll certainly have plenty of headsets to keep us busy until the Oculus Rift finally arrives.