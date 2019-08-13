The world's best Nespresso machine just hit its cheapest ever price

If you're wondering what the world's best Nespresso machine is, here's the answer: it's the Magimix Vertuo Plus M600.

And if you're wondering when you'll be able to get the Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 at its lowest ever price, the answer to that question is RIGHT NOW.

That's because a well-caffeinated driver has just rolled the Black Friday deals train into town early and it's packed with these awesome Nespresso machines at a massive 45% off from Amazon.

What makes the Magimix Vertuo Plus M600 so special? Well, it uses a completely new type of Nespresso capsule which is almost twice the size of a standard Nespresso pod. That means flavour-packed coffee and huge amounts of crema on your espressos.

It's also capable of producing different sized coffees – Espresso and Double Espresso to Gran Lungo, Mug and extra large Alto – and it has a huge 1.8-litre water tank. And anticipating that you'll use this machine a lot, it's also been given a sizeable used capsule bin – enough for 13 large pods.

Seriously, this is a top-notch Nespresso machine, so it's perfect if this is your first step into the world of coffee pod machines but also a very worthwhile upgrade over an older model. And at this price, you might even be tempted to pick up a second one to keep in storage for a Christmas present – or perhaps as a back-to-school going away present if someone in your home is off to university?

I wish I could tell you when this amazing deal ends, but I have no idea. It went live on 12 August, 2019, and I have a feeling it won't stay this low for long.