The work from home essentials you need in your basket on Black Friday

Here you'll find some of the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals on work from home essentials - those items that you know you need, but you just haven't got around to buying just yet.

With flexible working becoming the new normal, making your home office comfortable and efficient is really important. Your workday will feel much easier if you have everything you need to get the work done. The Black Friday sales aren't just about getting a head start on Christmas presents, it's a good time to buy things for yourself too!

Across the web, there have been some big discounts on everything from the best 4K monitors to the best mice, the best keyboards and the best Wi-Fi extenders.

Keyboard deals

Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard: was £74.99, now £41.99 at Amazon (save £33) Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard: was £74.99, now £41.99 at Amazon (save £33)

Save 44% on this Logitech K780 Wireless Keyboard. You'll be able to pair it with up to 3 devices and switch between them by tapping a button. It's backlit, quiet, and has customisable keys.

Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £40) Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series: was £139.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (save £40)

The Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series is 29% cheaper on Amazon today - that's the cheapest it has ever been. With a T3 five-star rating, this is one of the best tenkeyless gaming keyboards you can buy. It's compact, performs well and the per-key RGBs look great too.

Apple Magic Keyboard: was £89.99, now £75.99 at Amazon (save £14) Apple Magic Keyboard: was £89.99, now £75.99 at Amazon (save £14)

The Apple Magic Keyboard has had a price drop of 16% today at Amazon. If you use a Mac then this keyboard is a no-brainer.

Mouse deals

Microsoft Wireless Mouse: was £49.99, now £24.99 at Currys (save £25) Microsoft Wireless Mouse: was £49.99, now £24.99 at Currys (save £25)

This wireless Bluetooth mouse by Microsoft is 50% cheaper for Black Friday. It comes in loads of cool colours and is ergonomically designed for comfort. You get up to 15 months of battery life which is incredible!

Logitech MX Anywhere 3: was £79.99, now £55.19 at Amazon (save £24) Logitech MX Anywhere 3: was £79.99, now £55.19 at Amazon (save £24)

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is a fantastic travel mouse that is also large enough to use as an everyday mouse when you're at a desk. This lowest-ever price is for the rose gold one – ideal for owners of rose gold MacBooks, though it is also available in other colours at other prices.

Essentials Mouse Mat: was £6.99, now £4.99 at Currys (save £2) Essentials Mouse Mat: was £6.99, now £4.99 at Currys (save £2)

Save 29% on this mouse mat from Currys. Smart and simple - it'll suit any desk or workspace, measuring 213 x 176mm.

Monitor deals

Samsung 4K 28" Monitor: was £299, now £189 at Currys (save £110) Samsung 4K 28" Monitor: was £299, now £189 at Currys (save £110)

Save 37% on this Samsung LU28E590DS 4K 28" Monitor - you can connect your laptop to this office companion using HDMI or DisplayPort.With stunning 4K, it'll be good enough to use for work and play. You can display multiple windows at once and it even lets you see two different input sources side-by-side.

Philips 4K 27'' monitor: was £299, now £229 at Amazon (save £70) Philips 4K 27'' monitor: was £299, now £229 at Amazon (save £70)

Save 23% on this Philips 27-inch 4K monitor. It has built-in speakers and you can connect to it using HDMI or DisplayPort - a stylish piece of kit for your home office.

HP Full HD 27" Monitor: was £179, now £129 at Currys (save £50) HP Full HD 27" Monitor: was £179, now £129 at Currys (save £50)

This HP Full HD 27" Monitor has been discounted by 28% in the Currys Black Friday sale. It's a sleek silver monitor for a modern home office. You can connect to it using HDMI or VGA.

Webcam deals

Logitech C615 HD Webcam: was £79.99, now £39.99 at Currys (save £40) Logitech C615 HD Webcam: was £79.99, now £39.99 at Currys (save £40)

The Logitech C615 HD Webcam has had its price slashed in half. This compact webcam is versatile and can be folded up when you need to pop it in your bag, it even has a built-in microphone.

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Currys (save £12) Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000: was £29.99, now £17.99 at Currys (save £12)

Get 40% off the Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 - this tiny HD webcam takes video in a 16:9 aspect ratio, and has a built-in noise-cancelling microphone.

Logitech Brio Stream Webcam: was £219.99, now £111.86 at Amazon (save £108) Logitech Brio Stream Webcam: was £219.99, now £111.86 at Amazon (save £108)

If you want to stream or take video calls in Ultra HD 4K resolution then the Logitech Brio Stream Webcam is 49% cheaper today. Made for streaming and vlogging, this impressive webcam takes video in at 60fps.

Wi-Fi mesh router and range extender deals

TP-Link RE200 Range Extender: was £44.99, now £19.98 at Amazon (save £25) TP-Link RE200 Range Extender: was £44.99, now £19.98 at Amazon (save £25)

This TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender is more than 50% off in the Black Friday sales. It's one of the best budget range extenders you can buy, and it works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless access point.

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System: was £238, now £142 at Amazon (save £96) Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System: was £238, now £142 at Amazon (save £96)

With nearly £100 off at Amazon, the Eero 6 mesh network is the cheapest it has ever been right now. It will boost your home Wi-Fi speeds, eliminate dead spots and it will increase the number of devices you can have connected at any one time.