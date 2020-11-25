The top 4 PS5 Black Friday deals at Currys today

Like lockdown, the annual Black Friday deals event has returned just before Christmas, giving everyone a chance to bag some bargain gifts, for themselves or others. The PS5 is the hot gift this year and stocks are running low so we've found the four best accessory deals at Currys right now.

Following on from the PS4 Pro, the PS5 is a beast: everything has been turned up to 10 from the design and physical size to the brand new internals that can drive 8K games and 120fps speeds in some scenarios. It's a console like no other and it'll only get better as more developers build and optimise games for it.

No matter whether you're a casual gamer, coming from a PS4 Pro or Xbox, or just want something to pass the time as the nights get longer, the PS5 is ideal. But no PS5 is complete without a few other bits and pieces and Currys is currently running some great Black Friday deals.

Let's jump in into the PS5 deals...

SAMSUNG QE55Q80TATXXU 55" 4K | £1,099 £899 from Currys

First off, given all the power the PS5 has, it seems a shame not to make use of the 4K gaming (and upscaling for older games) on a big, crisp Samsung Smart TV. Luckily, Currys has just the thing.View Deal

Seagate Hard Drive | 4TB | £99.99 £87.99 from Currys

The PS5 can play almost all PS4 games, inevitably leading to a big stroage crunch. Seagate's portable gaming hard drive, designed for the PS4 and PS5, is the perfect antidote, storing all the games you own but don't play often (and then some).



PlayStation HD Camera | £49.99 from Currys

Whether you want to chat to friends or become the next Twitch superstar, you're going to need a good camera and Sony's PS5-specific HD Camera is the one to pick. It even comes with a built-in stand for the top of your TV.

PS5 Media Remote | £24.99 from Currys

The PS5 comes with snazzy new DualSense controllers but what about watching TV and films? The Media Remote solves this conundrum by letting you control your TV and PS5 from one device. Never leave the sofa again.View Deal

While PS5 stocks might be running low pretty much everywhere (but keep trying!), it's a good chance to get all of the other bits and pieces that make the PS5 extra special together in anticipation.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Black Friday Sale ends in 02 days 12 hrs 49 mins 52 secs PlayStation 5 Console Amazon £449 View Deal Sony PlayStation 5 Preorder Currys PC World £449 View Deal PS5 Sony PlayStation 5... eBay £549 View Deal PS5 Sony PlayStation 5 Disc... eBay £649 View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon John Lewis Currys PC World very.co.uk

