The rest of us can buy a Pebble Time from June 22

The record-breaking Pebble Time started shipping yesterday for people who pledged money to the Kickstarter project, but it'll soon be available to non-backers too. Pebble has announced in a blog post that the smartwatch will start pre-orders on June 22 – that's three weeks on Monday.



If you want a reminder when the big day arrives, sign up at pebble.com/pebble_time and the firm will nudge you come pre-order day.



However, there's no word on how long the devices will take to ship. As the Apple Watch has shown, there's often quite a gulf between placing your pre-order and receiving your smartwatch. Let's hope it's sooner rather than later.



Pebble also announced some new features for its iOS and Android apps. Voice replies to Gmail notifications are coming to the iPhone, as are more voice features, though it didn't specify which.



The Pebble Time set a new record for Kickstarter funding, raising an amazing $20 million. And it's not hard to see why. It features a new colour e-paper screen that makes the previous model look about as cutting edge as a Game Boy. Despite the addition of colour, it still lasts seven days before needing a recharge, which is seven times as long as the Apple Watch.



Pebble has kitted it out with a new timeline interface, which puts events in chronological order. Just click to see what's coming up, including appointments and meetings, and scroll back to see messages and notifications that have already happened. There's also a new microphone so you can dictate voice notes and reply to notifications. It's like having a personal assistant on your wrist.



According to a recent report, Pebble is in financial difficulty and has taken out a $5 million loan on top of another $5 million line of credit to maintain its growth. It's like the Silicon Valley sitcom made real.