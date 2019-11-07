The new Nike React Infinity Run running shoes aim to reduce risk of injuries

We've all been there. It's very common with runners of all abilities to get injured, let it be sprained ankles or even shin splinters. And who fear injuries the most are recreational runners, who aren't experienced enough to know what to do when they feel the pain creeping up on their legs.

9 out of 10 runners will likely say their number one concern is “injury”, whether it’s an elite runner training for World Championships, or a friend asking about the best shoe for knee pain, running related injuries are a common topic among athletes at every level.

Nike just announced the launch of its new running shoes, the Nike React Infinity Run, they claim can effectively reduce running related injuries.

The Nike React Infinity Run are ideal for training days and recreational runs under 10 miles (Image credit: Nike)

The Nike React Infinity Run is ideal for middle-mileage (three-to-10-mile), moderate runs. For tempo or interval, long run or race days, opt in for the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% or its smaller sibling, the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2.

To support their its claim, Nike asked the British Columbia Sports Medicine Research Foundation (BCSMRF) to conduct a study on the efficiency of the new Nike React Infinity Run.

The test involving 226 runners in the Nike React Infinity Run and the Nike Structure 22 – the latter being a traditional motion control shoe – showed that runners in the Nike React Infinity had a 52 percent lower injury rate than in the motion control shoe, with wearers confirming that they felt less pain in their knees and feet.

To reduce side-to-side movement, the Nike React Infinity Run uses a wider platform and supportive foam, which can effectively help to guide the foot in a smooth, straight line.

Rock your way to a fitter you with the Nike React Infinity Run (Image credit: Nike)

To create a more fluid transition from heel to toe, the team borrowed learnings from the Nike Vaporfly 4% and created a rocker geometry that allows for that smooth transition.

The Nike React Infinity Run encourages a slight lean forward, moving a runner’s foot strike from heel to midfoot, or even forefoot; this creates a natural forward feel of propulsion.

Until thoroughly tested, we can only rely on Nike's statement about the shoes, but we hope it delivers on its promise and helps spreading the joy of running, something they already attempted with the Nike Flyknit Joyride.

The Nike React Infinity Run will be available to for Nike Members from 9 January 2020 and via Nike.com from 19 January 2020.